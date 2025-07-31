Annual event celebrates ‘everything that’s truck’

A truck show that organizers say has a little something for everybody is coming up this weekend.

The annual Carlisle Truck Nationals – tabbed as “one of the largest and most action-packed truck events in the world” – is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 1-3, at the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, Pa.

“It is an event that brings your toybox to life,” Garland said. “It’s an automotive adventure and it’s a playground like no other.”

The truck show features a wide array of all types of trucks – big and small. Garland said that a record 2,878 trucks participated in 2024 and that this year’s event is on pace to break that record.

“There really is something for every truck enthusiast. When somebody says – ‘What can be part of the show?’– I say as long as it’s not a car, it’s welcome,” Garland said. “It could be a rat-rod of sorts. As long as it’s classified as more of a truck than a car, it is welcome to be part of the show. So that’s why you see Jeeps and SUVs and vans and pickup trucks of all sizes and the antique fire trucks, the big rigs and the heavy equipment. So, it really is a gallery of everything that’s truck.”

Of course, there will be plenty of big trucks on hand as well, including those competing in the “Show and Shine” event, which features 18 different classes of trucks. Garland said that between 200 and 300 big trucks participated in 2024, and he anticipates roughly the same number for this year’s event.

Daily admission to the truck show is $15, with full-event passes available for $25. Kids 12 and under can attend for free. The price to park is $10. More information, along with a full schedule for the event, can be found here. LL

Trucking With OOIDA’s Scott Thompson contributed to this report.