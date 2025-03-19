An owner-operator’s guide to basic cybersecurity practices

Owner-operators have plenty on their plates, and as technology evolves, cybersecurity has become a larger part of protecting their businesses.

For some, managing and monitoring data to protect against cyberattacks may seem like a daunting task. The National Motor Freight Traffic Association released its Owner-Operator Core Cybersecurity Controls Checklist in February with an intent to make the subject more approachable – and easier to manage – for small-business truckers.

“This practical, jargon-free guide to core cybersecurity principles and cyber-hygiene practices fills a critical gap in available resources, offering essential protection advice tailored specifically for owner-operators,” NMFTA said.

According to the group, the checklist focuses on “high-impact and low-expense options” for owner-operators to improve their cybersecurity, with an emphasis on “controls that do not require IT support or security expertise to configure or maintain.”

The cybersecurity checklist consists of a number of best practices for owner-operators, including:

Securing business and personal accounts with strong, unique passwords

Utilizing multi-factor authentication

Keeping software and firmware up-to-date

Monitoring credit and financial accounts

Minimizing personal information exposure

You can download a copy of NMFTA’s Owner-Operator Core Cybersecurity Controls Checklist here.

According to the OOIDA Foundation, owner-operators are “prime targets” for fraud. In February, the Foundation sent an email to its members warning of the dangers of being asleep at the wheel when it comes to cybersecurity – emphasizing the importance of taking protective measures.

In its email, the Foundation noted the availability of public information – along with a number of phishing scams designed to uncover sensitive information – as some of the reasons truck drivers are susceptible to cyberattacks. With enough information, criminals can use that to open fraudulent lines of credit, steal settlement payments, gain access to fuel card accounts and file false tax returns in a trucker’s name.

“Data theft like this is not uncommon in trucking, and the methods criminals use are getting more advanced,” the Foundation said. “In an industry where owner-operators rely on trust and reputation, a single cyberattack can cripple a business overnight.”

The Foundation added that in addition to taking steps to prevent cyberattacks, truckers who suspect they may be a victim of identity theft should report it immediately to banks, credit bureaus and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. LL