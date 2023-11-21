Americans have positive view of truckers, survey reveals

A new survey suggests that Americans view truckers in a positive light and claim to be familiar with the trucking industry.

In a recent study, CloudTrucks asked 2,000 Americans about their perceptions of truckers and the trucking industry. Overall, Americans’ attitude toward trucking is a positive one.

According to the study, Americans are aware of the importance of truckers. When asked if they believe truck drivers play a crucial role in the economy, 80% responded with “Yes.” Only 9% said “No,” while 11% indicated that they were not sure.

Americans also expressed awareness of some of the dangers of driving a truck. More than 80% of survey respondents said that truckers “frequently” or “occasionally” encounter aggressive or unsafe behaviors from other motorists. Only 19% believe that truck drivers rarely or never come across such driving behaviors.

For the most part, Americans have a positive view of how they imagine the average trucker.

Thirty-five percent described drivers as “industrious, overworked and underpaid.” More than 30% described truck drivers as reliable and punctual.

However, there were some less flattering perceptions of the average trucker. More than 20% of respondents suggested drivers are older white males with tattoos and rough appearances. Another 13% referred to truck drivers as reckless, with disregard for traffic rules and safety precautions.

Americans appear to be confident that they know about the life of a trucker. Nearly two-thirds indicated that they are either very familiar or somewhat familiar with the daily life and challenges faced by truck drivers. Geographically, Southerners are more confident about their trucking knowledge, with nearly 70% responding they are very familiar or somewhat familiar with the life of a trucker. Comparatively, only 57% of Northeasterners indicated a familiarity with the trucking lifestyle.

GOT Truckers Act

There are several bills before Congress that the average American can stand up for as a way to show support for truckers.

As CloudTrucks’ survey suggests, 35% of Americans believe truckers are overworked and underpaid. The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act (HR6359 and S3273) addresses exactly that. Also known as the GOT Truckers Act, the bill would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to require that truckers receive overtime compensation when they work more than 40 hours in a week.

“From the food we eat to the medical supplies we use in our daily lives, truck drivers make sure consumer goods and commodities reach their destination on time,” Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said in a statement. “However, for almost a hundred years, obsolete labor regulations have denied truck drivers their rightful pay, leading to high turnover and supply chain disruptions. Senator Padilla and I are reintroducing our Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act to fix this injustice and ensure that these vital workers receive their hard-earned overtime pay. I thank Senator Padilla for his continued effort in delivering fair pay for our truck drivers—the vital engines that keep our economy running.”

DRIVE Act

The survey also indicates that the overwhelming majority of Americans are aware that truckers encounter aggressive or unsafe behaviors from other motorists.

A lot of interaction is caused by truck drivers moving slower than those around them.

Currently, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is poised to publish a formal proposal to mandate speed limiters on trucks. Such a mandate could exacerbate dangerous interactions with trucks.

The DRIVE Act (HR3039 and S2671) would prevent FMCSA from advancing any potential speed limiter mandate.

“Montana truckers play an essential role in the Treasure State’s economy, and ensuring they stay safe on the job is one of my top priorities,” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said in a statement. “Overreaching, out-of-touch D.C. mandates oftentimes make truckers’ jobs harder and can even put their lives at risk. I’ll keep fighting for Montana truckers and against big government.”

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

If Americans are as aware of the trucking life as the survey suggests, then they might know about the nationwide truck parking crisis.

If signed into law, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act (HR 2367 and S1034) would allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

“I grew up in a family trucking business,” Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., said in a statement. “I understand how difficult, and oftentimes dangerous, it can be when America’s truckers are forced to push that extra mile in search of a safe place to park. By expanding access to parking options for truckers, we are making our roads safer for all commuters and ensuring that goods and supplies are shipped to market in the most efficient way possible. This is a matter of public safety; and I’m committed to do all I can to drive this legislation over the finish line.”

Reach out to your federal lawmakers

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has created an easy way for all Americans to inform their federal lawmakers about the above bills.

Anyone can go to FightingForTruckers.com to let their lawmakers know about several trucking-related bills that would make the nation’s roadways safer. Clicking on any of the legislative links on the homepage will take you to an easy-to-fill form that will go straight to your federal lawmakers. LL