American Truck Historical Society to honor Hall of Fame class

October 18, 2024

SJ Munoz

The American Truck Historical Society will honor this year’s American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame inductees next week in Kansas City, Mo.

Being recognized on Oct. 23 as the newest members of the Hall of Fame are:

  • Robert Young, ABF
  • John Ruan, Ruan Transportation
  • Marvin Rush, Rush Enterprises
  • Frederick McKinley Jones, Thermo King

“ATHS welcomes its members and the Kansas City community to celebrate with us and enjoy the Hall of Fame induction of four industry greats,” said John Gravley, executive director of ATHS. “We’ll also have a local selection of historic trucks on display, including the OOIDA tour trailer, which is always a crowd favorite.”

The induction ceremony honoring individuals whose contributions have had a lasting impact on the transportation industry is scheduled to begin a 1:30 p.m. Central at ATHS headquarters, located at 10380 N. Ambassador Drive in Kansas City, Mo.

“We are thrilled to honor these pioneers who shaped the transportation industry,” said Tom Mullen, chair of the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame. “Robert Young founded ABF, Fred Jones revolutionized truck and rail refrigeration, John Ruan was a leader in transportation logistics and Marvin Rush established the nationwide dealership chain Rush Enterprises.”

Some of the previous inductees into the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame include OOIDA and Dave Nemo in 2021; Bill and Carolyn Moon in 2022 and Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington last year.

Several other individuals and trucking companies will be recognized during the event on Oct. 23.

The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with around 15,000 members and 100 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 states. LL

