American Truck Historical Society plans June show

The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show is scheduled for June 3-5, and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will be well represented there.

The ATHS plans to present its five-day truck show at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg, Va. Not only will Marty Ellis, skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer, haul the Spirit of the American Trucker there, but OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh also plans to be there.

In addition to the vintage truck show, there will be educational programs, including:

“Trucking in the Shenandoah Valley” at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 3.

“History of the Cummins H-NH-NT- N14 engines” at 2:45 p.m. on June. 3.

“Fuller Roadranger Transmissions” at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 4.

“Harrisonburg Motor Express History” at 10:15 a.m. on June 4.

“Identifying the Difference of Cummins & Detroit Engines: at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.

A series of tours are planned in conjunction with the convention and truck show, including “Patsy Cline Day” on June 3, “Monticello & Michie Tavern” on June 4, and “Luray Caverns” on June 5.

Check out the event schedule here.

Check out the convention tour descriptions here.

Register for the convention and truck show here.

In addition to the in-person truck show, ATHS is presenting a virtual truck and trailer show. Last year, the ATHS presented its annual show virtually.

The ATHS was incorporated in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. It has presented an annual public antique truck show since 1980. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., the ATHS keeps a collection of more than 100,000 photographs and 35,000 pieces of sales literature, 45,000 books and periodicals, and a large collection of scale models and memorabilia in its Zoe James Memorial Library.

Earlier this year, ATHS announced the creation of the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame. LL