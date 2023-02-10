American Transportation Research Institute releases top 100 truck bottlenecks

The American Transportation Research Institute has released its annual top truck bottlenecks list.

According to the American Transportation Research Institute, Fort Lee, N.J., the worst truck bottleneck in the nation at Interstate 95 and state Route 4. Fort Lee has held the dubious distinction for five consecutive years. Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles are well represented in the top 10 list:

Fort Lee, N.J., Interstate 95 at state Route 4 Chicago, Interstate 294 at Interstate 290/Interstate 88 Houston, Interstate 45 at Interstate 69/U.S. 59 Atlanta, Interstate 285 at Interstate 85 (north) Atlanta, Interstate 20 at Interstate 285 (west) Chicago, Interstate 290 at Interstate 90/Interstate 94 Los Angeles, state Route 60 at state Route 57 Los Angeles, Interstate 710 at Interstate 105 Nashville, Interstate 24/Interstate 40 at Interstate 440 (east) San Bernardino, Calif., Interstate 10 at Interstate 15

The average peak hour truck speed is 36.3 mph, which is down 6.1% year over year. Nearly half of the top 100 truck bottlenecks have an average speed of less than 45 mph. Thirty states have at least one bottleneck in the top 100.

“Measuring the performance of freight movement across our nation’s highways is critical to understanding where and at what level investments should be made,” the truck bottleneck report states. “The information provided through this research empowers decision-making in both the private and public sectors by helping stakeholders better understand how congestion and delays constrain mobility on the U.S. highway transportation system. ATRI’s annual bottleneck list provides a clear roadmap to guide investment decisions as the nation capitalizes on the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to address the nation’s supply chain challenges.”

The American Transportation Research Institute conducted an in-depth analysis of each of the more than 300 freight-significant highway locations using truck position and speed data derived from wireless onboard communications systems used by the trucking industry. The more than 300 locations analyzed by the American Transportation Research Institute were first identified as freight-significant by the U.S. Department of Transportation, state departments of transportation, and trucking industry stakeholders, including motor carriers, commercial drivers and state trucking associations. The locations were then assessed and validated using GPS data.

To view the full list of truck bottlenecks, click here. LL