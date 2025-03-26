American Society of Civil Engineers releases infrastructure report card

Improvements were made, but sustained infrastructure investments are still necessary, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers 2025 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.

The report, featuring a grading scale of “A to F,” is released every four years to provide a comprehensive assessment of 18 infrastructure categories.

In its 2025 report card, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave United States infrastructure an overall grade of “C.”

Based upon the grading criteria of this study that means, “mediocre, requires attention.”

To improve this grade the American Society of Civil Engineers is recommending sustained investment, prioritizing resilience and advancing policy and innovation.

Roads: D+

Vehicle miles traveled have rebounded from COVID-19 pandemic levels as have the number of major roads in poor or mediocre condition. However, driving on deteriorated and congested roads still costs the average driver $1,400 per year in operating costs and lost time. The impacts of extreme weather events present challenges for maintaining roads as well as future projects. According to ASCE, there is a $684 billion funding gap over the next 10 years. Infrastructure investments categorized as “sustained and robust” are needed to maintain and improve the nation’s roadway network.

Bridges: C

Of the 623,000 bridges in the U.S., 49% are in fair condition, 44% are in good condition and 7% are in poor condition. Preserving bridges in fair or good condition will come at a much lower cost than bridges in poor condition. Despite an infusion of $40 billion through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, bridge-related rehabilitation needs are estimated to be $191 billion. Strategic asset management planning and routine maintenance are critical to keep bridges from further decline.

Ports: B

Of all infrastructure categories, Ports received the highest grade. A surge in consumer-driven economic activity following the COVID-19 pandemic along with recent federal investments nearly doubled annual port funding levels. This has allowed ports, which support nearly 22 million jobs, to better address waterside and landside needs. Unique challenges do exist regarding extreme weather events due to coastal facilities being particularly susceptible to sea level rise.

Other notable infrastructure grades

The American Society of Civil Engineers graded rail infrastructure as a “B-,” gave hazardous waste a “C,” broadband a “C+” and energy a “D+.”

For the first time since 1998, no categories were rated “D-,” while eight categories had a higher grade than the previous report.

The full report is available on the ASCE website. LL

