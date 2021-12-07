Ambest donates $21K to St. Christopher Fund

The Ambest network of independent truck stops has donated $21,086 to St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund.

Ambest owners, employees and drivers helped raise $11,086 on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to donate to the St. Christopher Fund. Ambest corporate added $10,000 to that amount, according to a news release. In recent years, Ambest had donated more than $80,000 to the charity, and this donation brings the total to more than $100,000.

“The past two years have been tough on everyone,” Ambest President and CEO Steve Allen said in the news release. “But particularly hard-pressed have been the professional drivers across the country. Our Ambest locations work hard every day to take care of drivers, and the money donated will further help and bless them in their time of need.”

Donna Kennedy, executive director of the St. Christopher Fund, said her organization was grateful for the donation.

The St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund is a 501(c)(3) truck driver charity that helps over-the-road semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury, occurring within the last year, has caused them to be out of work. The SCF also provides preventative health and wellness programs that benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry. For more information, visit www.truckersfund.org.

Founded in 1988, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ambest is a member-owned organization of nearly 500 independent truck stops and service centers across the U.S.

Other recent news about charitable organizations: