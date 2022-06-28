Alvarez Transport ordered to cease after driver’s crash, death

Multiple compliance issues and the death of a company’s driver has led federal regulators to order Connecticut motor carrier Alvarez Transport to cease operations.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has declared Orange, Conn.-based Alvarez Transport LLC (U.S. DOT No. 2484230) to be an imminent hazard to public safety.

A company driver was killed along with a passenger in a wreck on June 2 in Vermont, according to a statement from FMCSA. Dante C. Elliott was making a run from New Haven, Conn., to Williamstown, Vt. At the time when he was dispatched, Alvarez Transport had in its records a copy of Elliot’s driver’s license that showed it was expired.

The crash occurred while Elliot was attempting to navigate a sharp curve on Vermont Route 64 in this truck. The commercial vehicle slid into a ditch and overturned. Witnesses reported that the commercial vehicle’s brakes were smoking before the crash. A post-crash inspection found several out-of-service vehicle conditions.

The company was already being investigated when the crash occurred. During a compliance investigation that began on May 25, FMCSA safety investigators discovered extensive violations. Among them were drug and alcohol testing violations, CDL standards and record-keeping problems, and vehicle inspections, repair and maintenance issues.

A copy of the imminent hazard order issued to Alvarez Transport LLC is available here.

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $29,893, FMCSA warns. Willful violations could result in criminal penalties. LL

