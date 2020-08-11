Thruway Direct, Allpoints Trucking to lay off nearly 240 employees

August 11, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

Allpoints Trucking and Courier Service, doing business as Thruway Direct, is laying off nearly 240 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed in New York.

According to the WARN details, Thruway Direct is laying off 140 employees at its Rochester, N.Y., location. Another 99 employees will be without a job at its Bethpage, N.Y., location. Both notifications were filed on Aug. 1, and layoffs will go into effect on Oct. 30.

The stated reason for the WARN filing is a plant closure. Both addresses belong to an Amazon distribution center. According to one job post from May 5, Amazon had a partnership with Thruway Direct. That particular job involved driving a large van, either a Nissan 2500 or Ford Transit.

According to Thruway Direct’s website, its trucking operation includes delivery service for New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut and South Florida.

Thruway Direct’s trucking service involves shipments up to 30,000 pounds, operating with a fleet of 20- and 24-foot liftgate trucks, as well as refrigerated trucks. The company’s service area spans from Virginia through the Northeast/New England.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s database, the company’s official business address is in Duluth, Ga. FMCSA shows that the company has only two power units and two drivers, totaling 50,000 miles a year. The company shows no violations or crashes of any type in the past 24 months.

Thruway Direct could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

