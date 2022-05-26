Allen’s Transport Ltd. buys Texas facility

Alberta, Canada-based Allen’s Transport Ltd. has completed the purchase of a 24,000-square-foot facility in San Angelo, Texas.

The purchase was announced by the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce on May 24.

Land Line spoke to an employee at Allen’s Transport who could confirm the purchase, but no further comment was provided before publication. A request for comment from the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce also was unreturned.

Allen’s Transport previously expanded with its location in the Leduc Industrial Park in December 2005.

According to the company’s website, Allen’s serves oilfield, petrochemical, mining and industrial, among others, with chemical and acid hauling, complete tank truck services, waste hauling and more.

A report on the San Angelo LIVE! website said the new San Angelo terminal on 10 acres will be Allen’s U.S. headquarters and provide services throughout the state, nationally and in Canada.

San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter said the addition of this trucking facility positions San Angelo as a trucking transportation hub, according to the report.

“It solidifies our city as well positioned to support the needs of the oil and gas industry,” Gunter said in the report.

The new Allen’s Transport headquarters, featuring seven bays, a repair and maintenance area, an equipment cleaning area and an operations office, is expected to have 20 full-time employees on staff.

“San Angelo is fortunate to have Allen’s Transport locate here as they strengthen the supply chain and logistics for the energy sector,” Tommy Hiebert, San Angelo City Councilman, said in the SanAngeloLive.com report. “They further help us diversify our industrial and commercial tax base. We are pleased to welcome them to our community.” LL

