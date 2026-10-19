All 50 states now using DataQ process that promises to be fairer

Has the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration finally leveled the playing field for truckers and motor carriers who believe they aren’t guilty of a violation?

FMCSA announced on Thursday, Oct. 15, that it officially implemented updated requirements for the DataQ review process in all 50 states. The agency says the updated system will give truckers and motor carriers a “clearer, fairer and more timely way to challenge safety information they believe is inaccurate.”

“Truck drivers and motor carriers deserve a fair shot when they believe their safety record contains inaccurate information,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said. “We promised the trucking industry that we would strengthen the DataQs process by improving timeliness and enhancing due process, and we are delivering. These changes give drivers and carriers a clearer path to challenge inaccurate data, understand where their request stands and receive a timely decision.”

For years, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association called out DataQ for the lack of due process and fairness. One of the common complaints surrounding the old DataQ system is that appeals were often decided by the same person or agency that issued the initial violation.

Now, states must implement a three-stage independent review process that includes:

Initial review – Ensures decisions are not made solely by the issuing officer when denying a correction. Reconsideration – Conducted by independent subject matter experts not involved in the initial decision. Final review – Completed by a senior decision-maker or independent panel, aimed at ensuring an unbiased final determination.

FMCSA also created new timeline standards to address another criticism that OOIDA had with the old DataQ system.

New timeline standards

Initial reviews must be completed within 21 days.

Reconsideration decisions must be issued within 21 days.

Final reviews must be completed within 45 days.

State MCSAP Lead Agencies must submit DataQ Implementation Plans detailing how they will meet the new requirements, address backlogs and prevent future delays. To promote transparency, all approved plans will be publicly available through the DataQ system.

Streamlining the system

FMCSA says that the revised requirements establish a more streamlined framework for handling Requests for Data Review.

Some of the general requirements include:

States must designate points of contact for crash and inspection requests for review.

States are required to review requests submitted within three years of an inspection and within five years of a crash.

All decisions, especially those where no data correction is made, must include detailed explanations, evidence reviewed and clear next steps in the review process.

States must participate in FMCSA program reviews and follow established policies, including those related to adjudicated citations.

All 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories are compliant with the revised requirements. The updated framework establishes a consistent, multi-level review process, including clear timelines for responses, appeals and final decisions.

The DataQ system requires setting up an account for drivers to contest violations.

OOIDA members can receive assistance in filing a DataQ challenge by calling 816-229-5791. LL