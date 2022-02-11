Alias, crash, controlled substances test get driver banned

February 11, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

A Mexico-licensed commercial truck driver has been banned from interstate commerce following a one-vehicle crash, positive test for controlled substances, and operating a truck under an alias.

J. Rafael Arizaga-Tapia – aka Nibardo Andrade-Mendoza – has been declared an imminent hazard by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Arizaga-Tapia was notified he tested positive for controlled substances on June 24, 2021, and was ordered to immediately stop operating any commercial motor vehicle interstate commerce in the United States.

At the time of the positive test, Arizaga-Tapia had a valid Mexican federal license and a valid Washington state driver’s license.

FMCSA reviewed Arizaga-Tapia’s driver history for his Mexican license and Washington driver’s license revealed prior offenses for speeding, driving under the influence, and refused tests. In fact, his Washington driver’s license also has an ignition interlock device restriction.

After testing positive for controlled substances, the positive test, Arizaga-Tapia obtained a Mexican federal license under the name Nibardo Andrade-Mendoza.

The crash happened while Arizaga-Tapia was using the license with the alias. On Nov. 12, 2021, he was driving a truck on state Road 97 near Orondo, Wash., when he failed to negotiate a curve.
His vehicle crashed through the guardrail and fell into a ravine. Arizaga-Tapia had opened and unopened cans of beer in his vehicle.

Subsequent blood tests showed a measurable alcohol concentration in his system.

At the time of the crash, Arizaga-Tapia’s Mexican license was still listed as prohibited in FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

Read the imminent hazard out-of-service order here.

Other imminent hazard orders:

Related News

freight

Washington

Freight still plentiful, but off historic highs

After reaching historic highs, the spot market is settling into typical seasonal patterns. But a lot of freight is still on the load board.

By Mark Reddig | February 01

imminent hazard out of service order, emergency triangle

Crime & Courts

Texas carrier shut down over vehicle, hours of service violations

Texas carrier Adversity Transport has been banned from trucking for out-of-service violations for vehicle maintenance and hours of service.

By Land Line Staff | February 02

Walmart truck on I-70 near Kansas City, Mo.

Crime & Courts

Female trucker alleges Walmart’s uniforms are discriminatory

A female driver for Walmart is claiming company uniforms are designed for men, forcing women drivers to pay for their own comfortable pants.

By Tyson Fisher | January 27

Tesla logo on a Tesla Model X car

Crime & Courts

Tesla Autopilot crash results in first felony charges related to automated systems

Tesla’s Autopilot feature is the center of the first felony charges filed in a fatal crash case involving automated driving systems.

By Tyson Fisher | January 25