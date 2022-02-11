Alias, crash, controlled substances test get driver banned

A Mexico-licensed commercial truck driver has been banned from interstate commerce following a one-vehicle crash, positive test for controlled substances, and operating a truck under an alias.

J. Rafael Arizaga-Tapia – aka Nibardo Andrade-Mendoza – has been declared an imminent hazard by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Arizaga-Tapia was notified he tested positive for controlled substances on June 24, 2021, and was ordered to immediately stop operating any commercial motor vehicle interstate commerce in the United States.

At the time of the positive test, Arizaga-Tapia had a valid Mexican federal license and a valid Washington state driver’s license.

FMCSA reviewed Arizaga-Tapia’s driver history for his Mexican license and Washington driver’s license revealed prior offenses for speeding, driving under the influence, and refused tests. In fact, his Washington driver’s license also has an ignition interlock device restriction.

After testing positive for controlled substances, the positive test, Arizaga-Tapia obtained a Mexican federal license under the name Nibardo Andrade-Mendoza.

The crash happened while Arizaga-Tapia was using the license with the alias. On Nov. 12, 2021, he was driving a truck on state Road 97 near Orondo, Wash., when he failed to negotiate a curve.

His vehicle crashed through the guardrail and fell into a ravine. Arizaga-Tapia had opened and unopened cans of beer in his vehicle.

Subsequent blood tests showed a measurable alcohol concentration in his system.

At the time of the crash, Arizaga-Tapia’s Mexican license was still listed as prohibited in FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

Read the imminent hazard out-of-service order here.

