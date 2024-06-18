Alaska requests renewal of driver training exemption

Alaska already possesses an exemption from a portion of the entry-level driver training rules through the rest of the year. However, the state is now asking the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to extend the exemption for another five years.

In 2022, Alaska asked FMCSA for relief from the requirement that CDL applicants demonstrate proficiency in proper techniques for initiating vehicle movement, executing left and right turns, changing lanes, navigating curves at speed, entry and exit on interstate or controlled-access highway and stopping the vehicle in a controlled manner.

FMCSA granted Alaska a two-year exemption in December 2022 due to the state’s unique geography, but the relief was limited to drivers in 14 defined areas that lack infrastructure to allow completion of the full skills test.

Notice of Alaska’s request for a five-year renewal of the driver training exemption was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, June 18.

“The applicant states that its commitment to safety remains unchanged and adds that it is not aware of any decline in safety during the current exemption,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “As required of the terms and conditions, the applicant provided to FMCSA a list of drivers that were issued a CDL under this exemption. The drivers’ safety records, as well as the comments received to this notice, will be reviewed and analyzed by the agency.”

Alaska’s original exemption request in 2022 would have opened the door for someone to receive a CDL in Alaska and then use that license in another state. Instead, FMCSA granted a limited exemption.

“If FMCSA were to grant the relief requested, the affected drivers would be eligible to obtain an unrestricted CDL and operate in any location in the U.S., even though they did not receive the requisite training to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle,” the agency wrote in 2022. “The exemption applies only to CDL applicants who reside in one of the named remote geographical areas identified below and who operate only within those defined areas.”

The 14 areas are Bethel, Prince of Wales Island, Haines, Ketchikan, King Salmon, Kodiak Island, Kotzebue, Nome, Mitkof Island, Sitka, Skagway, Unalaska Island, Utqiavik and Wrangell Island.

How to comment

FMCSA will accept public comment on Alaska’s exemption request through July 18. To file a comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2022-0122. LL