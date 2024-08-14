Alabama plant ceases renewable diesel production

Vertex Energy Inc. is ending renewable diesel production at its Mobile, Ala., refinery.

This announcement comes less than two years after Vertex announced it was launching the first renewable diesel facility in Alabama.

In a company news release, Vertex said the focus on conventional business is to capture available margins in a more established market.

“We are focused on navigating through the recent lower crack spreads and continue to believe that the decision and execution to convert the hydrocracking unit to conventional fuels will help us toward accomplishing our strategic priorities for the second half of 2024 and into 2025,” said Benjamin P. Cowart, Vertex CEO.

The 2023 conversion to renewable diesel reportedly came at a cost of $115 million but was completed with flexibility to revert to conventional production if the company’s strategy shifted, according to Cowart.

As part of that conversion, Vertex also said it planned to collaborate with Alabama soybean farmers to boost local economic growth.

In reporting its 2024 first quarter results, Vertex said the Mobile renewable diesel facility generated a gross loss of $10.5 million and $3.8 million of fuel gross margin.

“When modeling the unit in conventional service against first quarter 2024 historical data, we estimate the unit could have significantly improved our results providing an additional fuel gross margin contribution of roughly $40 million on conventional fuels,” Cowart said.

Operating conventionally, the Mobile refinery generated a gross profit of $6.4 million and $35 million of fuel gross margin in the second quarter of 2024, according to Vertex. Total conventional throughput was 67,758 barrels per day.

The company said it has completed running all renewable feedstock at the Mobile facility. LL

