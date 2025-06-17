Alabama CDL requirements changing

CDL holders and applicants in Alabama will soon see changes to testing and requirements.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division said the updates to CDL requirements meet federal guidelines and aim to improve road safety and simplify the certification process.

Beginning Monday, June 23, Department of Transportation medical certifications for CDL holders will be accepted only by electronic submission. Once certifications are submitted, commercial drivers will be able to view or update their medical card of self-certification online.

State officials have advised contacting the medical examiner for any missing or incorrect information on a DOT medical card.

CDL skills test

On July 1, the Alabama driver’s license division will start using the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ modernized version of the CDL skills test.

This change will include noticeable updates to the vehicle inspection and basic control skills portions of the test.

The vehicle inspection test will place more emphasis on safety as well as on the latest technology in commercial vehicles. Unnecessary steps will be removed.

Four maneuvers will comprise the basic control test. Forward stop and forward offset tracking will be introduced, based on crash data indicating high rates of frontal impacts and sideswipes involving commercial motor vehicles.

“The updated maneuvers will better assess a driver’s ability to control a vehicle in real-world scenarios,” the Alabama driver’s license division said.

The road skills portion of the CDL test will not change.

A supplement for the modernized version of the state commercial driver’s license manual is available for download or at driver’s license offices throughout the state. LL

