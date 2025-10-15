AI taking over trucking inspections?

Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more prevalent in everyday life; the trucking industry is no exception.

Autonomous vehicles are being deployed expeditiously, while states have utilized AI technology for truck parking systems, platooning and more.

Arkansas is the latest state to announce an AI-driven technology for trucking purposes.

State officials said a $2.7 million project will modernize trucking operations in one of the state’s most critical freight corridors.

ARDOT will partner with the Arkansas Highway Police and Quarterhill on a system that will feature weigh-in-motion sensors capturing truck weights at highway speeds and real-time detection of unsafe tires.

License plate recognition, DOT checks and Intelligent Roadside Operations Computer (IROC) will verify vehicle credentials instantly.

Message boards will alert drivers who need further inspection.

“Partnering with Quarterhill allows us to bring cutting-edge tools to two of Arkansas’ most important freight gateways,” Jeff Holmes, Chief of Arkansas Highway Police, said. “These upgrades will strengthen enforcement, improve roadway safety, and keep goods moving efficiently across our state and beyond. This initiative is a win for our economy, drivers, and communities.”

The system will be deployed at two key entry points, eastbound Interstate 40 in Lehi, Ark., and on southbound Interstate 55 in Marion, Ark.

These highways see some of the highest truck volumes in the nations, a news release said.

“This project demonstrates how technical innovation and collaboration can solve real-world challenges in freight management and strengthen Arkansas’ position as a national leader in freight movement,” Quarterhill CEO Chuck Myers said. “By working hand in hand with ARDOT and the Arkansas Highway Police, we are ensuring that Arkansas’ highways remain safe, efficient, and capable of supporting growth in interstate commerce for decades to come.”

Washington state DOT has also recently partnered with Quarterhill on a truck parking initiative.

That system is designed to help truck drivers quickly locate available parking at rest areas along Interstate 5.

“This project is a prime example of how public agencies and private partners can work together to improve highway safety,” said Matt Neeley, state traffic systems development engineer for WSDOT. “Reliable access to truck parking information not only supports safer freight movement but also strengthens the resilience of Washington’s transportation network for all road users.” LL

