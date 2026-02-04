AGX Freight halts operations

An ongoing financial dispute led AGX Freight to indefinitely suspend all operations on Jan. 31, the company recently announced.

According to the Jacksonville, Fla.-based logistics, transportation, and supply-chain solutions company, the dispute has restricted its access to working capital and available funds to support day-to-day operations.

AGX Freight said the company is not in default and categorically disagrees with the lender’s position.

“We have sufficient working capital on our balance sheet to fund operations, pay employees, agents, and carriers, and continue delivering value for our customers,” Mike Williams, president of AGX Freight, said. “The issue is not liquidity — it is accessibility.”

AGX Freight added that it actively pursued solutions, including interim access to funds that would have allowed the company to operate until the dispute was resolved, as well as securing new financing and restructuring company ownership, which was underway before the announcement to suspend operations indefinitely.

“In freight logistics, reliability and continuity are everything,” Williams said. “Our team has built an exceptional reputation for operational excellence, integrity, and customer service. Being forced to halt operations – not because of business performance, but because of a financial conflict we dispute – is incredibly frustrating and deeply unfair to our employees, agents, carriers, and customers.”

AGX Freight said industry-wide difficulties, such as overcapacity, lower rates, margin compression and freight fraud, also posed challenges over the past two years.

“Prior to our forced suspension of operations, the company’s balance sheet was sound, our network was strong, and customer demand remained constructive,” Williams said. “We are committed to working on solutions to this unfortunate situation so we can satisfy our obligations to our stakeholders.”

AGX Freight said it will provide future updates on this situation as they become available.

About AGX Freight

Founded in 2016, AGX Freight offers full truckload, flatbed, heavy haul, less-than-truckload, intermodal and expedited freight transportation services throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. LL

