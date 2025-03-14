Agricultural emergency extended in Iowa

Regulatory relief for agricultural haulers has been extended in Iowa through an emergency declaration now in effect through April 7.

Since September 2024, the agricultural emergency order has been extended six times, including the latest extension, due to “concerns over a timely harvest.”

Provisions of state code that restrict the movement of overweight loads of soybeans, corn, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, manure and distillers grains, as well as those that require a permit to transport such loads, remain temporarily suspended.

The suspension excludes the interstate system. Loads are not allowed to exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight or the maximum axle weight determined by Iowa Code. Drivers must comply with all posted limits on roads and bridges.

Bird flu emergency still in place

Several states, including Iowa, continue to face challenges from bird flu cases in local flocks.

The @IADeptAg and the @USDA_APHIS have detected a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1 HPAI) in a mixed species backyard flock in Dallas County, Iowa. This is Iowa’s fifth detection of H5N1 HPAI within domestic birds in 2025. pic.twitter.com/wjyA0BjyWX — Iowa Dept of Agriculture & Land Stewardship (@IADeptAg) March 8, 2025

The bird flu cases are widespread enough that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration extended its regional emergency through April 10.

In that declaration, FMCSA said loss of chicken flocks in the affected areas are impacting populations and the national food supply.

Direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial motor vehicle operates in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services that are not in support of emergency relief efforts, FMCSA said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently revealed plans to spend more than $1 billion to fight the bird flu. LL

