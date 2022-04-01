Agency upgrades its recall lookup website

April 1, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Vehicle owners can quickly check if their vehicle has an urgent safety recall by using a newly revamped National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website function.

The new recall notification webpage can be found at NHTSA.gov/Recalls.

An urgent safety recall is when the vehicle should not be driven or parked inside until it is fixed.

By visiting the site and entering a vehicle identification number, owners can check the recall status. A red box will display at the top of the page if the vehicle has an open “do not drive” or a fire risk recall.

This VIN search tool will show:

  • An unrepaired vehicle affected by a vehicle safety recall in the past 15 calendar years
  • Vehicle safety recalls from major light auto automakers, motorcycle manufacturers and some medium- and heavy-duty truck manufacturers.
  • If a vehicle has no unrepaired recalls, the page will display the message: “0 unrepaired recalls associated with this VIN.”

The webpage also lists manufacturer notices.

Vehicle owners also can download the agency’s SaferCar app. When SaferCar detects a safety recall for vehicle entered by you, it will send you an alert on your mobile device.

All recall repairs are free at an authorized dealership, the NHTSA said in a news release.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was formed in 1970. Its mission is to, “Save lives, prevent injuries, reduce vehicle-related crashes.” It writes and enforces federal motor vehicle safety standards. It also requires manufacturers to recall vehicles and equipment that have safety-related defects. LL

