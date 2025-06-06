Agency seeks to ‘eliminate undue burdens’ from hazmat regulations

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration is seeking public comment as the agency looks to decrease regulatory burdens.

In an advance notice of proposed rulemaking published to the Federal Register on Wednesday, June 4, the agency opened a 60-day public comment window for industry stakeholders to offer feedback on sections of the hazardous materials regulations that could be appealed or amended. The notice also requests feedback on requirements in the hazardous materials rulemaking procedures and program procedures that could be adjusted or removed.

According to the agency, the purpose of the notice is to identify procedures and regulations that would “eliminate undue burdens on the identification, development and use of domestic energy resources and to improve government efficiency.”

In its notice, the agency is seeking feedback on the following key points:

Identification of specific regulatory provisions within the HMR – including any implementing guidance or interpretations of those regulations – that may impose an undue burden on identification, development and use of domestic energy resources

Identification of government inefficiency, where compliance requirements impose significant burdens relative to minimal safety benefits or hinder technological innovations

The nature and magnitude of these burdens, including the specific categories and number of regulated entities affected, as well as the compliance costs and implementation challenges experienced by those entities

Suggestions for potential amendments or rescissions to those regulatory provisions

An assessment of the incremental compliance costs and benefits (including benefits pertaining to avoided compliance costs, safety harms and environmental harms) anticipated from those amendments

The safety consequences of any proposed amendments

The agency is also seeking comments on whether to adopt a requirement that would mandate periodic regulatory reviews of the provisions in the Hazardous Materials Regulations.

“Regulations should be fit-for-purpose and produce safety benefits that justify the cost of compliance,” PHMSA Acting Administrator Ben Kochman said in a statement. “Engaging stakeholders in a comprehensive review will help us identify opportunities to update our regulations, unleash American energy and produce enhanced safety outcomes.”

Comments must be submitted by Aug. 4. Those who would like to do so can click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. PHMSA-2025-0032-0001. LL