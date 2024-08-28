Agency launching FMCSA Registration System

The Unified Registration System is being replaced with a new online system called the FMCSA Registration System.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28 the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published an information collection request regarding the new system. The notice also discusses some details of the new program, which is aimed at combating fraudulent activity and theft in the motor carrier industry.

“As part of the new FRS, FMCSA plans to verify individuals’ identities by establishing a secure and reliable process that utilizes an identity-proofing solution,” the agency wrote in the notice. “This will improve the overall resilience of the agency’s digital ecosystems, promote user confidence and ensure that only verified entities register with FMCSA and gain access to their data.”

Earlier this year, FMCSA outlined some of the steps aimed at preventing fraud.

“Fraud and freight theft are at an all-time high in the commercial motor vehicle industry,” FMCSA’s Ken Riddle said at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., earlier this year. “Every corner of the industry is experiencing fraud, whether it be on the carrier side, the broker side … We’ve been asked, ‘What can you do, FMCSA?’”

FMCSA has already:

Suspended online PIN requests

Required multi-factor authentication

Verified the principal place of business when it does not appear to conform to regulatory requirements

Required driver’s license checks for paper application submissions

Launched a Registration Fraud Team

One of the next steps is focused on verification of the individual’s identity and the legitimacy of the business.

“To complete the verification process, an applicant must: (1) transmit a photo of a valid state-issued driver’s license or other acceptable forms of identification and (2) use their personal mobile device for facial recognition verification,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “The contracted vendor will validate the customer’s form of identification, confirm the identity of the individual, and compare the results with data in their existing databases. Customers who are unable or unwilling to verify their identity using digital means, may go in-person to one of the sanctioned support centers and undergo the process of identity verification with the assistance of an agent.”

FMCSA will begin with identity proofing, verifying the identity of all new applicants, as well as the approximately 800,000 existing registrants within a designated timeframe. Later, the agency will initiate a process for verifying the business which is being registered by the individual. LL