Ag industry in one state faces emergency conditions

In recent weeks, states have issued emergency declarations due to fuel shortages, concerns about the harvest and bird flu.

Add another state to the list as facility maintenance delays and transportation issues in eastern regions of the state have resulted in emergency conditions.

On Oct. 30, North Dakota officials said agricultural producers rely on fall fertilizer application, and any disruption of the fertilizer supply chain threatens the ability of farmers to apply fertilizer in a timely manner.

“The long haul has put a strain on the industry being able to run the trucks for enough hours to meet demand, resulting in a delay for farmers who have an already shortened application window,” the North Dakota declaration said.

Cases of avian influenza have also recently affected the state’s agricultural economy.

Another case of avian influenza has been confirmed in a LaMoure County commercial turkey flock.

North Dakota officials said the waiver requested by the state’s agricultural commissioner is to ensure agricultural inputs, including dry fertilizer, liquid fertilizer and anhydrous ammonia, are available during this time.

Temporarily suspending hours of service would ensure motor carriers and drivers can secure, obtain, transport and deliver agricultural inputs to meet the needs of farmers across the state, the emergency order said.

The North Dakota emergency remains in effect through Nov. 13.

Ag assistance

A disaster relief program for North Dakota agricultural producers is in the works, according to a North Dakota Monitor report.

Banks and credit unions across the state aim to provide assistance in addition to any federal relief that may be available.

Don Morgan, Bank of North Dakota CEO, said 2026 could be difficult for North Dakota farmers and ranchers regardless of any federal funds they might receive. LL

