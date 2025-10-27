After months of detours, I-80 tunnel reopens, but with caveats

For much of 2025, the Green River Tunnel on Interstate 80 in Wyoming has been closed to westbound traffic.

In February, a fatal crash involving 10 passenger and 16 commercial vehicles forced the closure of the westbound side of the I-80 tunnel.

Width restrictions were put in place in March, prohibiting vehicles over 16 feet in height and 8 feet 6 inches wide, while speeds were capped at 35 mph.

On Oct. 24, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced plans to reopen I-80 westbound through the tunnel this week as crews were able to expedite lighting and signage work.

“Since we will only have one side of the tunnel lights operational in the westbound tunnel, we will have to reduce the speed limit to increase the level of safety for drivers,” WYDOT District 3 construction engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

Once the I-80 westbound tunnel is reopened, a concrete barrier and all traffic control devices will need to be removed and the cable barrier reset in the eastbound tunnel.

To complete this work, eastbound I-80 traffic will be detoured through Green River on Flaming Gorge Way on Wednesday, Oct. 29 and Thursday, Oct. 30, WYDOT said.

“It was imperative that we not run interstate traffic on Flaming Gorge Way on Friday because of Halloween,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said. “We know there will be additional foot traffic in the area for Halloween activities, so we will be working to finish the removal of the traffic control in the eastbound tunnel by Thursday evening.”

Load restrictions remain in place for tunnel traffic until both spans have two operational lanes. State transportation officials said they will continue to monitor traffic flow and adjust if necessary.

Oversize vehicles are reminded to contact Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for the latest on restrictions.

Wyoming DOT will resume additional lighting work on the westbound tunnel in the spring. LL

