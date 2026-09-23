After fatal crash in Ohio, lawmakers press Newsom for answers

Lawmakers in Ohio are demanding answers in the wake of a fatal crash earlier this month.

The crash in question took place on Sept. 2 in Brown County, when a tractor-trailer driven by Manjit Singh collided head-on with a passenger vehicle. According to reports, Singh was attempting to pass another vehicle by moving into the opposite lane when the crash occurred, killing 50-year-old Brenda Watson. Witnesses said that Singh was speeding and had ample time and space to merge back into the correct lane.

Following the crash, Singh was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. During the investigation, it was determined that Singh was in the country illegally and had been granted a commercial driver’s license from California. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer with Brown County Jail the day after Singh was arrested.

“He has no business being in our country or on our roads, but because of the reckless open borders of the Biden Administration and the sanctuary policies of Gavin Newsom’s California, he was able to obtain a CDL that allowed him behind the wheel of a semi-truck,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. “ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in Ohio to commit to not releasing this killer back onto our streets, so that ICE can remove him from our country.”

Now, officials in Ohio are looking to California Governor Gavin Newsom for answers following the crash. On Friday, Sept. 18, Ohio Congressmen Dave Taylor, Warren Davidson, Max Miller, Kim Jordan and Michael Rulli sent a joint letter to Newsom, looking to hold the state accountable for issuing Singh’s CDL.

In their letter, the Congressmen requested the following information from Newsom regarding the issuance of Singh’s CDL prior to the crash:

What steps did the state DMV take to ensure that Mr. Singh was lawfully granted a CDL?

Was Mr. Singh granted a CDL with an expiration date after the expiration date of the legal presence documents provided to the California DMV? If so, what steps will California take to prevent this from happening again?

Did California know that Mr. Singh was in the country illegally?

Were the proper tests of both English proficiency and road sign knowledge done before granting this CDL? What were the results of those tests?

The lawmakers said Newsom’s response to the questions in the wake of the crash will “prevent future accidents from happening in our communities, keep our nation’s roads safe, and provide transparency for the victim’s family.”

“Illegal immigrants have no place in our country, let alone on our nation’s roads behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound truck. Legal CDL drivers across the United States undergo rigorous training and pass skills and knowledge tests to prove they meet the qualifications needed to operate a commercial motor vehicle,” the joint letter read.

“When states like California ignore these qualifications and issue CDLs to individuals like Mr. Singh, the failed policies cause devastating consequences and lead to the death of innocent Americans. California’s sanctuary state policies, which you have long championed, are continuing to cause havoc and devastation across the United States. It is as dangerous as it is unacceptable.”

Additionally, the Ohio Congressmen asked Newsom for a commitment to work with the Trump Administration to ensure future CDL issuance is in accordance with federal regulations. In their letter, they gave California seven days to respond. LL