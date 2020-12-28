An Arizona-licensed commercial truck driver has been declared an imminent hazard in the aftermath of a collision killing five bicyclists while he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Jordan A. Barson has been banned form operating any commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration declared him to be an imminent hazard to public safety.

Barson was served the federal order on Dec. 23.

The crash occurred Dec. 10. Barson, a commercial driver’s license holder employed by RoadRunner Transport AZ Inc., U.S. DOT No. 3451500, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., was operating a commercial truck on U.S. Highway 95 in Clark County, Nevada, when he struck seven bicyclists and the riders’ escort vehicle from the rear. Five bicyclists were pronounced dead at scene. Another bicyclist and the driver of the escort vehicle received incapacitating injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Barson was subsequently tested by Nevada Highway Patrol officers for controlled substances and was found positive for amphetamine, and – at a level almost 10 times the lawful amount allowed by Nevada state law – methamphetamine.

Barson was charged by the state of Nevada with five counts of driving under the influence resulting in death, one count of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, five counts of reckless driving resulting in death, and one count of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

A subsequent investigation of RoadRunner Transport AZ Inc., found that neither the carrier nor Barson maintained drivers’ records-of-duty status as required by federal regulations.

Barson and RoadRunner Transport AZ Inc., also may be subject to a civil penalty enforcement proceedings brought by FMCSA for violations of the agency’s safety regulations. LL

