AEB technology not ready, lawmakers say

A proposal to require speed limiters on heavy-duty trucks was not the only potential mandate that came under fire during a House subcommittee hearing this week.

Republican lawmakers also peppered FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson and NHTSA acting Administrator Ann Carlson with questions about a joint rulemaking that would require automatic emergency braking systems.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published a proposal in July that would require AEB systems and electronic stability control systems on new vehicles that weigh more than 10,000 pounds.

The proposal calls for all Class 7 and 8 vehicles – those weighing more than 26,000 pounds – to be required to meet the AEB standards three years after the rule takes effect. All Class 3 to 6 vehicles – those weighing 10,001 to 26,000 pounds – would be required to meet the AEB and electronic stability control requirements in four years. Small-volume manufacturers would have until five years after the final rule took effect. There would not be any retrofit requirements on existing heavy vehicles.

Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Mike Collins, R-Ga., pointed to examples of false activations and questioned if the technology is ready to be mandated.

Nehls cited the October 2023 issue of Land Line Magazine, which features a story about truck driver Carrie Moore’s experience with AEB technology while driving on a snowy Michigan highway in 2022. Moore said a false activation from the emergency brakes caused her truck to jackknife and nearly crash into a median.

“(The article) talks about one of the truck drivers,” Nehls told Carlson during the House Highways and Transit subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 13. “It was either a shadow or the guardrail that caused her to lose control, and this thing scared the hell out of her … This can be very, very dangerous … You need to read this when it talks about these brakes and how dangerous it’s going to be.”

Moore’s tale of a false braking activation isn’t isolated. NHTSA opened an investigation into false automatic braking on certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks earlier this year. There were 18 complaints of false AEB activation “without an actual roadway obstacle.” In some instances, the false activation brought the truck to a complete stop in the travel lane. NHTSA did not report any crashes caused by the false braking.

The investigation, which could affect as many as 250,000 trucks, aims to determine if the alleged defect creates an unreasonable safety risk.

Despite the investigation of false braking, NHTSA and FMCSA still plan to move forward with the proposal. A final rule is projected to be released in April.

Collins, who operates a trucking company, told Hutcheson and Carlson that the technology is not ready.

“I probably own about 80 trucks with the collision avoidance … I will tell you, they are not bulletproof,” Collins said. “They’re nowhere near it … We all want to be safe. That’s why I tried them. But they don’t work perfectly, and they’re very expensive. The technology is not there.”

According to the agencies, the proposal would “conservatively prevent an estimated 19,118 crashes, save 155 lives and reduce 8,814 non-fatal injuries annually once all vehicles covered in this rule are equipped with AEB and electronic stability control.”

“So our best sense is that with the appropriate time, which is something that we consider in finalizing the rule, the technology will save hundreds of lives and prevent thousands of injuries,” Carlson said during the hearing.

The Wednesday, Dec. 13 hearing also scrutinized FMCSA’s efforts toward requiring speed limiters on heavy-duty trucks.

In 2022, FMCSA issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking that considered requiring most commercial motor vehicles to be equipped with a speed-limiting device. The notice was met with heavy opposition from truck drivers, but the agency still plans to move forward with a notice of proposed rulemaking. The U.S. Department of Transportation briefly indicated in September that the proposal would include a top speed of 68 mph, but that was quickly rescinded.

Nehls mentioned the change and questioned Hutcheson on whether it had anything to do with her role as a keynote speaker at a fundraiser “sponsored by labor unions, trial attorneys and large trucking companies” that were “pressuring your agency to select a speed limiter rule at 60 mph.”

Hutcheson said that the agency had not decided on a top speed.

“We take very seriously the fidelity of the process of rulemaking, and we don’t discuss the contents of the rule even as we’re engaging with our stakeholders,” she said.

Nehls urged Hutcheson to read the thousands of comments from truck drivers, who believe a speed limiter mandate would be dangerous.

“Listen to the truckers,” Nehls said. “I think they would know better than bureaucrats and, specifically, Congress on this.”

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., also was among a group of several lawmakers who questioned the validity of a speed limiter mandate.

“I’m here to say that this policy, in my opinion, is arbitrary,” Van Drew said. “It is dangerous. It is overreaching. The proposed federal truck speed limit takes an arbitrary one-size-fits-all reality on highway driving. Truckers need a range of speeds in order to safely drive on the highway.” LL