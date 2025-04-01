AEB software defect prompts Daimler Truck recall

Daimler Truck North America is recalling certain new Freightliner and Western Star trucks of various models after discovering an issue with automatic emergency braking software that may prevent the brake lights from working.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Daimler Truck is recalling nearly 2,000 model year 2025-26 Freightliner and Western Star trucks. An issue with the software in the advanced signal and actuator module for the automatic emergency braking system may cause the brake lights to fail to illuminate.

A safety recall report shows that Daimler trucks with automatic emergency braking systems and without towing provisions are affected by the recall. Specifically, a defect in the AEB software can apply the brakes during a “vehicle-induced hard-braking event” without the brake lamps illuminating.

Daimler Truck models affected by the recall include:

2026 Freightliner 108SD

2026 Freightliner 114SD

2025-26 Freightliner Business Class M2

2026 Freightliner Cascadia

2025-26 Western Star 47X

2025-26 Western Star 49X

The defect was discovered in late February during a series of unrelated validation tests. Engineers discovered that the issue was not found in trucks with a towing package, as those trucks have a pneumatic path to illuminate brake lamps during an AEB event.

Daimler Truck has found no field reports, customer complaints or warranty claims related to this issue. There are no known related crashes, injuries or deaths.

Authorized dealers will update the brake light software for free. Notification letters to owners of affected Daimler trucks will be sent out on May 24.

For questions about this recall, contact Daimler Truck’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number F1018. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V-187. LL

Other truck recalls: