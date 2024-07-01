Additional counties added to Iowa flood emergency

Nearly 30 counties in Iowa are now included in the state’s flood emergency first issued on June 21.

Both the emergency declaration and an Iowa Department of Transportation news release categorized the flooding as one of the worst on record for portions of the state.

KCCI-TV in Des Moines reported on Sunday, June 30 that the Little Sioux River reached a record-breaking 30 feet, while the Missouri River in Council Bluffs was 32 feet and rising.

As of Monday, July 1, 10 highways or interstates were closed in at least one direction due to flooding.

The latest traffic information in Iowa is available at 511ia.org. Traffic maps for all 50 states can be found on Land Line’s road conditions for truckers resources page.

Temporarily suspended by this emergency are the regulatory provisions of the Iowa Code that pertain to procurement of goods and services, hours of service for disaster repair crews and various requirements for the transportation of loads related to disaster repairs.

Vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer or manure are allowed to be overweight while not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight without a permit for the duration of this order.

“This inspection can take some time, particularly when bridges could be damaged below the waterline and require additional inspections once the water level recedes, Scott Marler, Iowa DOT director, said in a statement. “We ask that you have patience as we work to get you safely moving again.”

A major disaster declaration was approved last week for areas where significant damage occurred due to flooding and severe storms. More information about assistance provided through that proclamation is available on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website. LL

