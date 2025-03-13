Absence of toll roads in Missouri doesn’t deter scammers

The latest phishing scam involving toll collections is targeting Missouri. There’s one major flaw in this scheme, however: Missouri does not have any toll roads.

Earlier this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation published a Facebook post to make the public aware of the scam.

“We’ve learned that there are scammers online that are claiming to be MoDOT, so beware of scams posing as MoDOT attempting to collect a toll fee,” the Missouri Department of Transportation wrote. “There are no tolls in Missouri. MoDOT will never solicit you to pay a toll fee.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association reported receiving a version of the scam on Wednesday, March 12. The message said that action was required within 12 hours to resolve an “E-Z Pass Unpaid Toll Violation.” Recipients are then prompted to click a link to pay for the toll.

If you receive a similar message, do not click the link.

Although the Missouri scam is unique in that the state does not have tolls, the con is not a new one.

In recent weeks, officials in Delaware and Texas warned the public of phishing scams targeting toll road users.

“Phishing scams are designed to create a sense of panic, catching the receiver off guard and causing them to react before thinking,” Delaware DMV Director Amy Anthony said. “I urge everyone to think before you click on links of any kind, especially those requesting money, payment, personal information, credit card details, Social Security number or anything else that could be used negatively.”

Texas transportation officials said in a Feb. 25 news release that these attempts date back to April 2024 and have “increased recently.”

Ohio and Maryland also have reported similar scam attempts in recent months.

The OOIDA Foundation recently warned its members about phishing scams and cyberattacks.

“The methods criminals use are getting more advanced,” the Foundation said. “In an industry where owner-operators rely on trust and reputation, a single cyberattack can cripple a business overnight.” LL