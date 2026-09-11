A trailer scam warning

If it sounds too good to be true, it just might be.

Scammers have targeted identities, loads and payments for years.

Now, the focus has moved to equipment, specifically the trailer.

The OOIDA Foundation is alerting owner-operators and small carriers to the threat of trailer rental scams.

These schemes can cost more than the money paid to the scammer, including legal ramifications.

How it works

A typical scam starts with a trailer rental advertisement on an online marketplace or social media, according to the Foundation.

The seller promises quick approval, moving the conversation to text or a messaging app. A purported leasing agent may send an agreement with the name and/or logo of a real company. They may also request a carrier’s CDL or MC Authority letter to legitimize the transactions.

Less hassle is part of the attraction of this sales pitch, but legitimate commercial leasing companies normally create a paper trail such as credit applications, proof of insurance and formal agreements.

If there is little to no credit process, no insurance verification, payment is requested through a peer-to-peer service, or you are directed to retrieve a trailer from an open or unsecured location, tread lightly.

Avoiding trailer scams

The good news is that a quick phone call can prevent this kind of scam, the Foundation said.

Before sending money or moving any trailer, find the leasing company’s official website and call the main number listed, not the number the seller provided. Confirm the trailer number, pickup location, rental agreement, payment instructions and that the person offering the trailer works for the company.

Tracking equipment, keeping idle trailers in secure yards and quickly reporting unexpected trailer movement can aid fleets in preventing this type of scheme.

Text-only communication, no official company email, no insurance check, homemade paperwork, app-based payment and pickup from an unsecured lot don’t automatically prove fraud, but they are reasons to halt a transaction.

A legitimate trailer rental should be independently verifiable.

Check before you pay and definitely before you hook, the Foundation said.

“Truckers are the backbone of the American economy, working hard every day to comply with countless federal regulations while operating at the safest levels,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “They shouldn’t have to waste time and money dodging scammers.” LL

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