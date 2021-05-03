The average price of diesel is back up this week after three weeks of falling prices and one week of no change in price, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The report released on May 3 showed an average price of $3.142, up from $3.124, a week ago.

All but one region reported an increase this week.

A 3.2-cent increase in the West Coast less California region was the highest spike, while four other regions were up by at least 2 cents.

California was the only region with a decrease in price, and is also home to the highest average ($3.983) price.

The lowest price per gallon is in the Gulf Coast region.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 74.3 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.142, up 1.8 cents. East Coast – $3.113, up 2 cents.

New England – $3.084, up two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.285, up 1.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.004, up 2.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.085, up 2.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.924, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.25, up 2.2 cents.

West Coast – $3.664, up 1.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.282, up 3.2 cents.

California – $3.983, down three-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by one-half of a cent to $3.056, according to a Monday, May 3, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

In eight of the 10 reporting regions, diesel prices increased this week. A 1.3-cent increase in the West Coast less California region was the largest jump. Prices in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions each dropped by one-fifth of a cent.

$2.894 per gallon in the Gulf Coast is the lowest average price, while $3.873 per gallon in California is the highest.

The U.S. average diesel price is 77.1 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.056, up one-half of a cent.

East Coast – $3.055, up 1.2 cents

New England – $3.062, up one-half of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.231, up 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.953, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.032, up three-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.894, down one-fifth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.225, down one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast – $3.458, up four-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.171, up 1.3 cents.

California – $3.873, up two-fifths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.087 for Monday, May 3.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.082 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.089 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.437 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

