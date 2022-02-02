A shadow and lots of snow

It was literally and figuratively Groundhog Day for many parts of the country as another winter storm brought heavy snow, ice and wind as well as freezing temperatures.

Just last week, a winter storm dropped as much as 2 feet of snow in the Northeast.

Due to the latest storm, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for portions of 16 states from Texas to Vermont, as of Feb. 2.

On Wednesday morning, the Midwest experienced the brunt of the storm with a majority of Missouri roads covered, according to travel information provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Winter weather is affecting roads in many parts of the state this morning and more winter precipitation is on its way. Please avoid all travel if possible. Be safe by staying home. If you must travel, check our Traveler Map for the latest road conditions: https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr pic.twitter.com/gtMM3KtMUT — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 2, 2022

Some Missouri locales were even asking residents to avoid driving all together.

Kansas roads were in similar condition, according to a Wednesday morning social media post by the Kansas Department of Transportation. According to the post, nearly the entire Kansas Highway system was covered with snow and ice.

8:30 AM

Almost the entire KS highway system is covered w/ snow and ice this morning. Our crews are working hard to clear the roadways. But they will need time! If you can, stay off the roads during the storm.

If you must drive go slow and buckle up.

Check https://t.co/ybdet0hivW pic.twitter.com/c5jqRPCLtz — Kansas Department of Transportation (@KDOTHQ) February 2, 2022

Photos posted on Twitter by the Illinois Department of Transportation on Feb. 2 showed completely covered Interstate highways as well as a map of the hundreds of snowplows clearing roads on Wednesday.

Upwards of a foot of snow is expected to fall in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio by storm’s end. LL

