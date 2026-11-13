A ‘historic’ crackdown: FMCSA drops the hammer on fraudulent ELDs

Truckers have been banging the drum when it comes to electronic logging devices and fraud for quite some time. While the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has ramped up enforcement for non-compliant devices over the past 18 months, those efforts seem minuscule compared to the bombshell dropped by the agency this week.

In a move that the U.S. Department of Transportation referred to as “historic”, FMCSA has pulled 121 ELDs from its list of registered devices. In addition to the revocations by the agency, another 12 ELDs were self-revoked by their manufacturers that “failed to meet the Trump Administration’s standards of readiness.”

“This latest crackdown – which required hundreds of man-hours and extensive forensic investigations – will prevent criminals from cooking the books, sabotaging trucker wages, and endangering you and your family when you drive,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. “From pulling thousands of illegal licenses to shutting down sham schools to launching our Freedom Haulers campaign, our message is simple: America’s roads are for American truckers. This administration will stop at nothing to protect the driving public.”

A complete list of the ELDs revoked by the agency can be found below:

Carriers using any of the now-revoked ELDs will have 60 days to replace their units with compliant devices from the agency’s approved list. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service. Prior to the deadline, drivers using revoked ELDs should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data until they have replaced the device.

While FMCSA did not provide specific reasons for the removal of the individual devices, which is typically the case, it did say that the crackdown “targeted illegal logging devices used by fraudsters to cheat safety rules, bypass mandated rest periods, and undercut trucker wages.”

“Motor carriers must have confidence that every device on FMCSA’s public registry is compliant, secure, and actively supported,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said in a statement. “We are removing non-compliant and fraudulent devices to close loopholes that can be exploited to evade oversight, avoid revocation, bypass vetting requirements, or undermine accurate hours-of-service records. This action protects law-abiding carriers and drivers and makes clear that FMCSA will not tolerate devices that compromise the integrity of the ELD system.”

Along with the announcement, the U.S. DOT released a video highlighting some of the “shady tactics” being used by ELD manufacturers. In the video, Barrs is seen in the cab of a truck alongside a driver, who is making a phone call to have a “new shift” placed on his ELD. Within seconds, the driver’s device is reset, with an additional 14 hours put on the clock.

“That’s as easy as it gets to manipulate the system and to possibly put people’s lives in danger,” the driver tells Barrs in the video.

According to the U.S. DOT, examples of fraud observed by officials in the course of the investigation included:

Allowing carriers to completely bypass hours of service limits by calling a support line to manually wipe out driving time and fabricate rest periods while actively driving

Uploading fake logs during an active roadside inspection to cover up an overworked driver who was operating hours beyond the legal limit

Manipulating logs to show drivers traveling at mathematically impossible speeds of up to 130 miles per hour to compress driving time

“The fraud and abuse that’s happening with electronic logging devices in this country is ridiculous,” Barrs said to close the video. “Today, we’re removing over 100 devices, with more to come. This stops today.”

🚨TRUCKING FRAUD AND ABUSE EXPOSED🚨 In a HISTORIC crackdown targeting illegal Electronic Logging Devices, @FMCSA is yanking 120+ ILLEGAL ELDs from the registry Under @SecDuffy and @FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs, we are dismantling this scam and leveling the playing field for America’s truckers WATCH the shady tactics unfold in JUST SECONDS. Now @FMCSA is investigating the suspected fraudster… MORE TO COME 👀 — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) November 12, 2026

In addition to removing non-compliant or fraudulent ELDs from the approved list, there are other potential changes on the horizon when it comes to electronic logging devices.

According to the recently released 2026 regulatory agenda, FMCSA is expected to soon unveil a notice of proposed rulemaking for revisions to ELD regulations.

In 2022, the agency issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking seeking feedback about potential revisions to the ELD rules. That notice sought feedback in five areas:

Applicability to pre-2000 engines

Addressing device malfunctions

The process for removing an ELD from FMCSA’s list of certified devices

Technical specifications

Device certification

FMCSA received over a thousand comments regarding the notice, many from truckers who argued the ELD mandate wasn’t improving highway safety. While it’s unclear what exactly the agency intends to propose, the agency plans to use that feedback to guide any potential changes.

The release of a formal proposal is expected sometime in November.

In addition to those potential changes, FMCSA has also announced a “complete overhaul” of the review process for ELDs.

According to the agency, the self-certification process for ELDs – which has been in effect since Congress mandated the devices in 2017 – has made it easy for companies to register non-compliant devices or re-register devices that had been revoked.

The agency has not expanded on how exactly the new review process will work, and is yet to say whether it plans to fully eliminate the self-certification process. LL