A gallon of diesel costs a little more than last Monday across the U.S.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel increased 1.5 cent from a week ago, according to a Monday, Jan. 13, report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.



A similar report from the company ProMiles.com says the average price for a gallon of diesel went up slightly.

Lower average prices were recorded for every region by the EIA except one, the Central Atlantic, where the increase was less than a half cent.

The largest increase was in the Rocky Mountain region, where the average price for diesel increased 3.5 cents.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the agency:

U.S. – $3.064, down 1.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.111, down nine-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.131, up two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.291, down three-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.984, up 1.6 cents.

Midwest – $2.965, down 1.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.81, down 1.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.065, down 3.53 cents.

West Coast – $3.593, down 2.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.241, down 2.3 cents.

California – $3.872, down 2.3 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the price per gallon of diesel in the U.S. on Monday, Jan. 13, increased less than half a cent from the week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The largest price swings were in the Rocky Mountain and West Coast without California regions, where the average prices dropped more than 3 cents per gallon.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.982, down two-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.086, up three-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.118, up three-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.295, up 1 cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.97, down two-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.934, down three-fifths of a cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.836, down one-fifth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.069, down 3.1 cents.

West Coast – $3.424, down 1.4 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.214, down 3.1 cents.

California – $3.75, down one-fifth of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $3.012 for Monday, Jan. 13.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $3.015 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.996 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.938 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.