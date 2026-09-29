A freight recession or a rigged game? Carriers sue major brokers

Trucking companies across the country have been shutting down due to low rates and high operating costs. While many have blamed cheap labor and chameleon carriers, a group of trucking companies is suing what it believes is the root cause: freight brokers.

Six trucking companies – Stevens Trucking, Western Flyer Express, Freymiller, IWX Motor Freight, Christenson Transportation and E.O.S. – say they are losing millions of dollars to unsafe, unlawful carriers. They are suing C.H. Robinson and TQL for making that happen.

Since 2022, a freight recession has driven down rates to levels unsustainable for countless small carriers and owner-operators. With rates skyrocketing in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a surge of motor carriers and truck drivers entered the market.

A good portion of those new carriers and drivers came from other countries amid loosened CDL and immigration regulations, the six trucking companies claim. A new federal lawsuit alleges that many of those carriers and others kept rates extremely low by operating illegally. They were allowed to do so through a “coordinated relationship” with C.H. Robinson and Total Quality Logistics (TQL).

According to the lawsuit, the two freight brokers had a mutually beneficial relationship with illegal carriers. Brokers get access to cheap freight and higher margins, while illegal carriers obtain loads that their safety records would otherwise preclude.

The alleged scheme is simple. Freight brokers win contracts by promising safe and compliant transportation at rates that most carriers cannot match. They send that freight to carriers that the lawsuit claims significantly cut costs through unlawful practices, including predatory lease-purchase agreements, excessive driving hours, electronic log manipulation and inadequate insurance.

Simply put, the lawsuit claims freight brokers are knowingly hiring illegal, unsafe motor carriers and drivers to increase their margins at the expense of safe, compliant trucking companies.

The six trucking companies that filed the lawsuit claim that freight broker margins went from 5-8% before 2021 to 15-20%. Shippers are not paying any more than before, they state. Rather, illegal carriers are paying drivers far less.

“But these illicit gains come at a heavy cost,” the lawsuit states. “American asset-based trucking companies like Plaintiffs have experienced unprecedented losses and are closing their doors. And American highways have never been more deadly.”

Plaintiffs are calling C.H. Robinson and TQL’s load boards a “farce.” The lawsuit claims freight brokers set the price and illegal carriers accept “bargain basement bids” that “are too low to be profitable for legally operating drivers.”

Consequently, the plaintiff trucking companies have lost millions of dollars after being undercut by freight brokers. One carrier claims that C.H. Robinson undercut it by at least 15%.

“The only way the bid could be undercut by this much is through the use of illegal carriers and forced labor,” the lawsuit argues.

In a statement to Land Line, Dorothy Capers, chief legal officer for C.H. Robinson, said the company “reject(s) the allegations in this civil lawsuit, its false characterization of C.H. Robinson and our business practices, and its fundamental inaccuracies about how the freight market actually works.”

“This lawsuit is wrong about some of the most basic elements of the industry,” Capers said. “No freight broker sets rates. The marketplace does. When demand for carriers is high and supply is low, carriers command higher rates. When demand is low and the supply of carriers is high, shippers command lower rates. This is reflected in the rate forecasts we publish monthly and, as a publicly traded company, we report our margins quarterly. It’s also a myth that freight brokers merely find the lowest-priced carrier. The choice of a carrier for any shipment rides on a multitude of factors. Our process takes into account carrier proximity, size, equipment, certifications, and customer requirements ranging from sustainability to service levels. We look forward to defending ourselves vigorously and pursuing counterclaims supported by real facts and the law.”

The lawsuit states four claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, alleging the brokers participated in enterprises involving wire fraud and financial benefits from forced labor. It also accuses the companies of false advertising.

The wire-fraud allegations include electronic bids and contracts in which the brokers allegedly promised shippers safe, compliant transportation while knowing they would assign freight to carriers that failed to meet those requirements.

Driver shortage and chameleon carriers

In their lawsuit, the six trucking companies claim that freight brokers used the driver shortage myth and chameleon carriers to their advantage.

Allegations include a concerted effort to promote the driver shortage narrative in an attempt to drive down the largest overhead cost for trucking companies: driver pay.

Convincing policymakers that a driver shortage, the lawsuit argues, paved the way for looser CDL and immigration policies. That allowed brokers to take advantage of cheaper, foreign labor.

Plaintiffs also roped in the issue of chameleon carriers. A large portion of the 66-page complaint focused on Super Ego’s operation and its relationship with the freight brokers, including C.H. Robinson naming it Carrier of the Year. Super Ego is not a defendant in the case.

In a statement, C.H. Robinson said Super Ego companies had legal, good standing.

“Super Ego is a holding company. The specific trucking companies under their umbrella that we worked with each had individual operating authority from the U.S. government,” C.H. Robinson said. “Like all the carriers we work with, they were each in good standing with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration at the time we worked with them. Super Ego carriers are no longer part of our network.”

The federal government has been cracking down on chameleon carriers.

Both the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration have indicated they are going after bad actors in trucking.

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., introduced the SAFE Act earlier this year, which targets chameleon carriers. Similar bills followed.

Since the Supreme Court ruled on broker liability, freight brokers have been trying to navigate the new legal landscape. In June, C.H. Robinson explained its carrier selection criteria and practices.

“We’ve worked hard to build a network of carriers, from the largest to the smallest, including family-run operations who’ve been hauling freight for our customers for decades and grown their businesses across generations,” Capers said. “All the carriers we work with are authorized by the federal government, plus meet additional safety standards and higher levels of insurance than legally required. Running a responsible company is foundational to who we are, and serving our two-sided marketplace of shippers and carriers well is why we’ve been successful for 120 years.” LL