A discount that supports troops? Truckers For Troops is back

It’s been nearly two decades since OOIDA began its Truckers For Troops campaign in 2007 to give back to military personnel and veterans.

The result?

More than $800,000 has been raised for nearly 4,000 care packages to support over 39,500 service members worldwide and supply 65 veteran care facilities with critical aid.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 1 in 10 professional truck drivers are military veterans. That number is even higher across OOIDA membership.

“Truckers and military service members share the same core values of sacrifice, resilience and an unwavering commitment to this country,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “With nearly 40 percent of our membership having worn the uniform, Truckers for Troops is one of the most meaningful traditions we have at OOIDA. When our drivers pull together during Veterans Day week, every dollar sends a clear message to our troops and veterans that they are not forgotten.”

This year’s Truckers For Troops campaign will run from Nov. 9-15.

During this time, new OOIDA memberships as well as current member renewals will be discounted to $35. 10% of those dues will go to this year’s Truckers For Troops effort, with OOIDA matching those donations dollar for dollar.

To join or renew your membership:

Call 816-229-5791 during business hours and mention Truckers for Troops.

Mail a check payable to the OOIDA Foundation (for tax-deductible gifts) or OOIDA (for membership dues). Note “TROOPS” along with “Dues & Donation” or “Donation Only” on the memo line.

Visit OOIDA.com anytime.

Care package requests

OOIDA is actively collecting names and deployment addresses for care package distribution.

If you know someone serving overseas who would like a care package, send the recipient’s full name, complete military mailing address, and projected stateside return date to Troops@OOIDA.com.

Truckers For Troops sends 24x24x24 boxes filled with essentials like socks and fun items like silly string, weighing up to 70 pounds and containing enough contents for an entire unit.

Contributions to the Truckers for Troops fund are always welcome and can be paid to the OOIDA Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. LL