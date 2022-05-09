A break between shows for the OOIDA tour trailer

Marty Ellis has parked the OOIDA tour trailer in Brooklyn, Iowa, just over 100 miles from Earlville, Iowa, where he took part in the Midwest Pride in Your Ride working-class truck show.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled to be in Brooklyn through Tuesday, May 10. This is a break between shows. Next weekend, Ellis plans to take The Spirit to the Crossroads Truck Show at Highway 50 and Route 87 in California, Mo.

The Spirit is at the Kwik Star at I-80 and Highway 21 in Brooklyn. That is Exit 201 from I-80.

Mother’s Day Weekend was the first time Ellis or the OOIDA tour trailer had been at the Midwest Pride in Your Ride Truck and Tractor Show. It was presented at the Tri-State Raceway on Highway 20 in Earlville. The show featured working class show tractor-trailers and antique farm tractors.

The event is a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Eldon Jaeger is the event’s founder and chief organizer who started the show in 2011 after a daughter passed away following a 14-year battle with cancer.

“I got to meet Eldon Jaeger. He’s a really great guy. He puts on a great show,” Ellis said.

This year, there were 252 trucks and 39 tractors at the show, and they represented 13 states.

Last year, the show donated $103,790 to the American Cancer Society, according to the website.

Here are some images Ellis snapped at the show.

Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Photos from the road

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL