A break between shows for the OOIDA tour trailer

May 9, 2022

Chuck Robinson

|

Marty Ellis has parked the OOIDA tour trailer in Brooklyn, Iowa, just over 100 miles from Earlville, Iowa, where he took part in the Midwest Pride in Your Ride working-class truck show.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled to be in Brooklyn through Tuesday, May 10. This is a break between shows. Next weekend, Ellis plans to take The Spirit to the Crossroads Truck Show at Highway 50 and Route 87 in California, Mo.

The Spirit is at the Kwik Star at I-80 and Highway 21 in Brooklyn. That is Exit 201 from I-80.

Mother’s Day Weekend was the first time Ellis or the OOIDA tour trailer had been at the Midwest Pride in Your Ride Truck and Tractor Show. It was presented at the Tri-State Raceway on Highway 20 in Earlville. The show featured working class show tractor-trailers and antique farm tractors.

The event is a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Eldon Jaeger is the event’s founder and chief organizer who started the show in 2011 after a daughter passed away following a 14-year battle with cancer.

“I got to meet Eldon Jaeger. He’s a really great guy. He puts on a great show,” Ellis said.

This year, there were 252 trucks and 39 tractors at the show, and they represented 13 states.

Last year, the show donated $103,790 to the American Cancer Society, according to the website.

Here are some images Ellis snapped at the show.

Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDAMidwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDAMidwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDAMidwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDAMidwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDAMidwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDAMidwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDAMidwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
Midwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDAMidwest Pride in Your Ride 2022, photos by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

 

 Photos from the road

Electric buss gets a tow, Photo by Mary Ellis, OOIDA
At the stop in Battle Creek, Mich., Ellis snapped a photo of an electric bus that had to be pulled by a diesel-fired tow truck. (Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA)

 

Little help in the snow.
We all need a little help now and then. In the same vein, here is another image from OOIDA member Jeffrey Hundley of Aurora, Iowa, of a truck getting some winter roadside assistance courtesy of an Amish farmer.

 

 Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

 

 

 

Truckstop.com

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

Left lane for passing only sign

Iowa

Left lane rules on the front burner in four states

Lawmakers in four states are working to address who can travel in the left-lane of multi-lane highways, all trying to tighten the rules.

By Mark Reddig | February 03

Speed limiter notice flooded by comments from truckers. Truck photo by Carolyn Franks

News

Speed limiter notice flooded by comments from truckers

Thousands of truck drivers and others in the public have already submitted comments on the FMCSA’s notice about speed limiters.

By Mark Schremmer | May 09

Truck driver. Photo by Moab Republic

News

Trucking jobs experience largest surge in nearly a decade

The number of trucking jobs skyrocketed in April, but what (if anything) can be gleaned from the latest employment situation report?

By Tyson Fisher | May 06

Louisiana welcomes you sign. Photo by Paul Brady

News

Two Louisiana bills target ticket cameras

Multiple bills in the Louisiana Legislature would change rules that cover the use of automated enforcement cameras to issue traffic tickets.

By Keith Goble | May 06