A bad safety record could cost truckers more than a load

A Michigan bill could put freight brokers on the hook after serious truck crashes. If it becomes law, brokers and trucking companies could face lawsuits for hiring drivers with known safety problems.

That could change how owner-operators and independent contractors get loads. Brokers may start asking tougher questions and digging deeper into drivers’ safety records before handing over a load.

Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, is the bill sponsor. His bill would change who can be sued after certain truck crashes. HB6286 could affect truck drivers, owner-operators, independent contractors and motor carriers.

Freight brokers could face lawsuits

After a truck crash, lawsuits often focus on the driver and the trucking company. The bill would add brokers to the list of companies that could be sued.

Brokers arrange loads and connect shippers with trucking companies. Under the bill, they could face legal trouble if they hire or keep a driver they knew, or should have known, was unfit to drive safely.

That puts more pressure on brokers to know who is hauling the freight they arrange.

Owner-operators could face tougher checks

The bill could change how brokers choose drivers. If brokers face more risk after a crash, they may take a harder look at a driver’s safety record before booking a load.

That could mean more background checks and closer reviews of past violations. Drivers with serious safety problems could have a harder time finding freight.

Not every mistake counts

The bill sets a specific standard called “particular unfitness.” In plain English, that means a driver has a known, serious safety problem.

A history of reckless driving or major safety violations could meet the standard. A minor mistake or a general claim that someone is a poor driver would not be enough.

The safety problem must also have a direct connection to the crash.

For example, a broker could face a lawsuit if it knew, or should have known, that a driver had a history of hours-of-service violations. If that driver later caused a crash because of fatigue, the broker could be accused of ignoring a known danger.

A bad driving record alone would not automatically make a broker responsible. The specific safety problem must contribute to the crash.

Michigan’s no-fault rules limit lawsuits

Michigan has its own no-fault vehicle insurance system. HB6286 recognizes those rules and would not allow these claims when state law already bars lawsuits over a vehicle crash.

In general, the bill’s rules would apply only when a crash qualifies for a lawsuit under Michigan law. That can include cases involving serious injuries or deaths.

The bill also excludes crashes involving school and bus drivers.

HB6286 is in the House Judiciary Committee.

For truckers, the biggest change could happen before a crash even occurs. Brokers may take a closer look at drivers before booking a load. That could mean more screening for owner-operators and independent contractors trying to keep freight moving. LL

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