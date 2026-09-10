9/11 memorial events prompt some road closures, and not just in NYC

Marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, truckers heading to New York will obviously face some changes in logistics.

The city is planning memorial events that will, among other things, lead to road closures.

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed for a commemoration ceremony “at the discretion of NYPD in Manhattan” beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday:

Areas bounded by Chambers Street on the North; Morris Street / Edgar Street / Rector Street / Joseph P. Ward Street on the South; Broadway on the East; West Street on the West (All Inclusive)

Joseph P. Ward Street between West Street and Washington Street

Washington Street between Rector Street and Joseph P. Ward Street

Rector Street between Washington Street and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Brooklyn Battery Tunnel

Edgar Street between Greenwich Street and Trinity Place

Trinity Place between Edgar Street and Morris Street

The department noted that additional traffic and pedestrian restrictions in Lower Manhattan would include U.S. Secret Service fencing to the east of the West Side Highway from Liberty Street to Fulton Street, as well as around the perimeter of the 9/11 memorial site.

More information on the memorial planned in New York can be found here.

Trip planning is key

One might, mistakenly, think that if you’re not trucking in or around a 9/11 attack site and memorial events, you’ll face normal trucking and smooth sailing.

Not so fast.

A remembrance ceremony honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks planned in Texas could also create delays for truckers looking to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Friday, Sept. 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will temporarily pause all passenger and commercial vehicle traffic at the Camino Real Bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, to host the annual event. The closure will begin at 7:15 a.m., with traffic expected to resume around 8 a.m.

The bridge is the only port of entry in the area that processes commercial vehicle traffic coming into or leaving the United States. You can monitor wait times at the border crossing here.

A separate memorial ceremony will take place at the Del Rio International Bridge, which will also impact traffic for about an hour on Friday morning. That particular border crossing is for non-commercial traffic only.

Checking 511 and state DOT road closures on Land Line’s resource page could come into play for unexpected areas as the nation remembers the 9/11 attacks. LL