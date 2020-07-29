80 mph allowed on some stretches of Oklahoma highway

On several segments of Oklahoma turnpikes, the maximum speed limit has been bumped up to 80 mph.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced the changes on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved raising posted speeds from 75 mph to 80 mph on rural segments of five turnpikes. Also, it established an 80 mph maximum speed limit on the Kickapoo Turnpike, which is scheduled to open later this year.

These locations total 104 miles and include:

Turner Turnpike from mile marker 203 to mile marker 216, between Bristow and Sapulpa, 13 miles.

Muskogee Turnpike from mile marker 2 to mile marker 33, between Muskogee and Tulsa, 31 miles.

Cherokee Turnpike from mile marker 3 to mile marker 28, 25 miles.

Indian Nation Turnpike from mile marker 93 to mile marker 104, between SH-9 and I-40, 11 miles.

H.E. Bailey Turnpike (Norman Spur) from mile marker 102 to mile marker 107, 5 miles.

Kickapoo Turnpike (scheduled to open later this year) from mile marker 130 to mile marker 149, between I-40 and the Turner Turnpike, 19 miles.

Existing speed limits on rural turnpikes like the Will Rogers Turnpike, the main segment of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, the Cimarron Turnpike and the Chickasaw Turnpike will not be changed as part of this action.

The turnpike authority warns that manufacturing and installing the new 80 mph speed limits signs could take several months to complete. Until the new signs are in place, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it will be enforcing the current posted speed limit.

Created in 1947, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority governs 10 turnpikes in Oklahoma covering 606 miles, according to its website.

Other states with 80 mph speed limits

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, these states have 80 mph speed limits:

Idaho, on specified segments of highway, but not for trucks, which are limited to 70 mph.

Montana, except for trucks, which are limited to 70 mph.

Texas, as high as 80 mph or 85 mph on specified segments of highway.

Wyoming, on specified segments of highway.

