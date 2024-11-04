$635 million in federal funds awarded for 22 bridge projects
November 4, 2024
•Land Line Staff
The Federal Highway Administration announced $635 million in funding for bridge improvements across the country.
This funding for bridge projects in rural and urban areas in nearly 20 states is part of the $40 billion dedicated to improve America’s bridges through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
A Federal Highway Administration said in a news release that the funds will “improve safety and support economic competitiveness … restoring connections that are vital to commuters, emergency responders, truck drivers and public transit riders.”
More than 11,000 bridges are being rebuilt, repaired or modernized through this legislation.
To date, $8.1 billion has been invested in 100 bridge projects across 44 states, the FHWA said.
Today, FHWA announced $635M under the Bridge Investment Program for 22 small & medium-sized bridge projects across 19 states. The funding aims to restore vital connections that will help strengthen the supply chains & bolster the U.S. economy while making our roads safer for all.… pic.twitter.com/GxvgYQldsd
— Federal Highway Admn (@USDOTFHWA) October 31, 2024
Projects receiving grants under this round of federal funding include:
- Ghiglione Bridge replacement project (Alaska, $13,395,609)
- Interstate 40 Window Rock and Lupton Traffic Interchange enhancement project (Arizona, $27,507,200)
- Helena Bridge rehabilitation project (Arkansas and Mississippi, $43,920,000)
- Union Avenue Bridge replacement project (Colorado, $13,713,060)
- Arc of Justice Bridge replacement project (Iowa, $6 million)
- Building Bridges Today Helping Feed America Tomorrow project (Iowa, $38,640,000)
- Interstate 95 Accessibility Improvements Minimizing Heavy-Truck Impacts project (Maine, $69,659,473)
- Interstate 395 Bridge Bundle project (Maine, $63,016,563)
- Michigan Urban Bridges revitalization project (Michigan, $34,202,150)
- Nicollet Avenue Bridge over Minnehaha Creek rehabilitation project (Minnesota, $34,303,583)
- Central Bridge Bundle project (Mississippi, $67,512,520)
- Kansas City Bridge Investment Package project (Missouri, $39,934,854)
- Sportsman’s Bridge replacement project (Montana, $28,462,652)
- Loup Canal Bridges project (Nebraska, $11,948,372)
- Lincoln Avenue Bridge, Mercer County Bridge replacement project (New Jersey, $47 million)
- Bridge Street Truss Bridge replacement project (New York, $11,567,200)
- Safe & Resilient Passages at Standing Rock project (North Dakota, $9.4 million)
- Viking Bridge reconstruction project (North Dakota, $2.7 million)
- Absentee Shawnee Tribe Porter Avenue Bridge replacement project (Oklahoma, $13,793,400)
- Minnehaha County Highway 104 Bridge replacement project (South Dakota, $3,133,863)
- Barton Springs Road Bridge replacement project (Texas, $32 million)
- Gardner River Bridge project (Wyoming, $23 million)
Detailed information about each individual bridge project is available online, as is more about FHWA’s bridge investment program. LL