$635 million in federal funds awarded for 22 bridge projects

The Federal Highway Administration announced $635 million in funding for bridge improvements across the country.

This funding for bridge projects in rural and urban areas in nearly 20 states is part of the $40 billion dedicated to improve America’s bridges through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

A Federal Highway Administration said in a news release that the funds will “improve safety and support economic competitiveness … restoring connections that are vital to commuters, emergency responders, truck drivers and public transit riders.”

More than 11,000 bridges are being rebuilt, repaired or modernized through this legislation.

To date, $8.1 billion has been invested in 100 bridge projects across 44 states, the FHWA said.

Today, FHWA announced $635M under the Bridge Investment Program for 22 small & medium-sized bridge projects across 19 states. The funding aims to restore vital connections that will help strengthen the supply chains & bolster the U.S. economy while making our roads safer for all.… pic.twitter.com/GxvgYQldsd — Federal Highway Admn (@USDOTFHWA) October 31, 2024

Projects receiving grants under this round of federal funding include:

Ghiglione Bridge replacement project (Alaska, $13,395,609)

Interstate 40 Window Rock and Lupton Traffic Interchange enhancement project (Arizona, $27,507,200)

Helena Bridge rehabilitation project (Arkansas and Mississippi, $43,920,000)

Union Avenue Bridge replacement project (Colorado, $13,713,060)

Arc of Justice Bridge replacement project (Iowa, $6 million)

Building Bridges Today Helping Feed America Tomorrow project (Iowa, $38,640,000)

Interstate 95 Accessibility Improvements Minimizing Heavy-Truck Impacts project (Maine, $69,659,473)

Interstate 395 Bridge Bundle project (Maine, $63,016,563)

Michigan Urban Bridges revitalization project (Michigan, $34,202,150)

Nicollet Avenue Bridge over Minnehaha Creek rehabilitation project (Minnesota, $34,303,583)

Central Bridge Bundle project (Mississippi, $67,512,520)

Kansas City Bridge Investment Package project (Missouri, $39,934,854)

Sportsman’s Bridge replacement project (Montana, $28,462,652)

Loup Canal Bridges project (Nebraska, $11,948,372)

Lincoln Avenue Bridge, Mercer County Bridge replacement project (New Jersey, $47 million)

Bridge Street Truss Bridge replacement project (New York, $11,567,200)

Safe & Resilient Passages at Standing Rock project (North Dakota, $9.4 million)

Viking Bridge reconstruction project (North Dakota, $2.7 million)

Absentee Shawnee Tribe Porter Avenue Bridge replacement project (Oklahoma, $13,793,400)

Minnehaha County Highway 104 Bridge replacement project (South Dakota, $3,133,863)

Barton Springs Road Bridge replacement project (Texas, $32 million)

Gardner River Bridge project (Wyoming, $23 million)

Detailed information about each individual bridge project is available online, as is more about FHWA’s bridge investment program. LL

Read more Land Line news.