$46 million to support electric vehicle charging

Federal guidelines regarding funding for electric vehicle charging stations have recently been updated. These changes were made to expedite the process for developing charging stations quickly and efficiently.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 84% of the funds established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 were unobligated as of August 2025.

The recent EVICC Assessment highlighted critical gaps in electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Massachusetts, and now @MassDEP is investing $46 million to close them. It’s a major step toward building a cleaner environment and more vibrant economy for everyone. pic.twitter.com/ui71MKuNi5 — Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs (@MassEEA) August 12, 2025

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is allocating $46 million through fiscal year 2027 for the strategic buildout of electric vehicle chargers across the state.

Gaps identified by the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure coordinating council (EVICC) that will be addressed include:

Medium- and heavy-duty fleet charging for individual fleets and depots to serve multiple fleets

Fast charging along secondary transportation corridors in western and central Massachusetts

Scaling on-street charging and charging at public transit parking lots in residential areas

California-based public charging infrastructure developer and operator Greenlane recently expanded its charging network along Interstate 10.

Of the funding, $30 million will fund medium- and heavy-duty charging at strategically located hubs, chargers along secondary corridors for light- and medium-duty electric vehicles and other opportunities. The remaining $16 million will support the purchase and installation of charging infrastructure across workplaces, fleets, multi-unit dwellings, educational campuses and public-access locations.

“This ongoing and expanded investment is about more than just charging stations; it’s about creating a future where every community, no matter how small or remote, is part of our clean energy transition,” said Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Massachusetts DOT transportation secretary and CEO.

Massachusetts has increased the availability of public electric vehicle charging by 50% since August 2023, state officials said. The recent assessment by the state’s EVICC found more deployment is needed to meet demand. LL

