43rd Shell Rotella SuperRigs coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway

April 14, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Registration is now open for the 43rd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, which will take place May 29-31 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“This legendary venue offers the perfect blend of motorsports history, southern hospitality and high-horsepower excitement – making it an unforgettable setting for this year’s celebration of trucking excellence,” a Shell news release said.

Drivers are encouraged to register early, and those who do will receive a designated parking spot as well as the opportunity to select their preferred time for judging, Shell said. Final judging schedules will be determined by Shell representatives.

To register for SuperRigs online, click here.

More than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded as part of the SuperRigs “ultimate truck beauty contest.” A chance to be one of 12 trucks featured in the 2026 SuperRigs calendar will also be up for grabs.

Outside of the competition, there will be plenty of fun for the whole family, including a fireworks display, truck parade and live entertainment.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones will again be on the panel of judges for this year’s competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris will serve as a contest operations consultant.

During last year’s SuperRigs at the Texas Motor Speedway, Kaleb Hammett of Dodd City, Texas, took home several awards, including Best of Show, which earned him $10,000 and the cover of the 2025 SuperRigs calendar.

Shell’s social media pages will have the latest event updates for this year’s SuperRigs event.

Land Line’s truck show calendar of events is available online. LL

Related News

truck driver tort reform

Georgia

Podcast: Georgia governor pursues tort reform

Many businesses have been hurt by massive jury verdicts – including trucking businesses. Now, Georgia’s governor is proposing a solution.

By Mark Reddig | February 25

transportation

News

Oregon transportation-funding proposal includes tax and fee increases

Oregon Democrats unveiled a transportation budget framework to raise more than $1.9 billion each biennium in new taxes and fees.

By Keith Goble | April 14

FMCSA

News

FMCSA voiding more than 15,000 medical certificates

FMCSA issued notices to remove two medical examiners from the agency’s National Registry. The action affects more than 15,000 drivers.

By Mark Schremmer | April 11

ad valorem tax. english proficiency

News

Arkansas passes bill fining truckers who cannot speak English sufficiently

Truck drivers who cannot exhibit English proficiency in Arkansas, including responding to law enforcement, can be fined up to $1,000.

By Tyson Fisher | April 11