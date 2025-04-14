43rd Shell Rotella SuperRigs coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway

Registration is now open for the 43rd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, which will take place May 29-31 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“This legendary venue offers the perfect blend of motorsports history, southern hospitality and high-horsepower excitement – making it an unforgettable setting for this year’s celebration of trucking excellence,” a Shell news release said.

Drivers are encouraged to register early, and those who do will receive a designated parking spot as well as the opportunity to select their preferred time for judging, Shell said. Final judging schedules will be determined by Shell representatives.

To register for SuperRigs online, click here.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of #SuperRigs2025! Register today to show off your Rig @ATLMotorSpdwy on May 29-31! https://t.co/11Ktllvrev pic.twitter.com/ery9gtRQdX — Shell Rotella (@ShellRotella) April 7, 2025

More than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded as part of the SuperRigs “ultimate truck beauty contest.” A chance to be one of 12 trucks featured in the 2026 SuperRigs calendar will also be up for grabs.

Outside of the competition, there will be plenty of fun for the whole family, including a fireworks display, truck parade and live entertainment.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones will again be on the panel of judges for this year’s competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris will serve as a contest operations consultant.

During last year’s SuperRigs at the Texas Motor Speedway, Kaleb Hammett of Dodd City, Texas, took home several awards, including Best of Show, which earned him $10,000 and the cover of the 2025 SuperRigs calendar.

Shell’s social media pages will have the latest event updates for this year’s SuperRigs event.

Land Line’s truck show calendar of events is available online. LL