39th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs is Thursday through Saturday

Starting Thursday, June 29, the Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Beauty Contest is back live and in-person.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Love’s Truck Stop in Hampshire, Ill.

This year’s theme is “A Time to Shine.” The three-day event will continue the tradition of honoring truck drivers for their hard work.

Safety of attendees is the top priority at Shell, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. More details about the truck show are available here.

As always, there is no fee to enter SuperRigs and each entrant will be judged by a team of experienced judges from trucking media outlets.

Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones returns as a judge this year for her 19th SuperRigs. Doug Morris, OOIDA director of safety and security operations, also returns to be a judge.

The competition is the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks. Hardworking truck drivers from across the United States and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Eleven drivers will be selected to have their trucks featured in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. The 12th truck will be the 2016 Peterbilt 389 of Brian Dreher, who won Best of Show at the virtual contest held in 2020.

More information about Shell Rotella SuperRigs and registration can be found at Shell.Rotella.com. Event registration is recommended but not required. Follow Shell Rotella on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on SuperRigs and Shell Rotella products. LL

