2027 permit renewals now open: Carriers need to get moving on UCR, IFTA and more

The calendar changing over to October signals the start of an important time for carriers. It means it is time to start getting your paperwork and permits in order for the coming year.

Oct. 1 is when the window opened for three important permits that carriers will need to pay for or renew ahead of 2027. The clock is now ticking for owner-operators to file UCR, IFTA and weight/distance renewals. These permits are required to maintain compliance and keep your business rolling.

Unified Carrier Registration

UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number marked interstate. The UCR permit needs to be maintained regardless of whether a driver uses that DOT number or not.

Law enforcement in all states is required to enforce UCR requirements, whether or not the state participates in receiving funding from UCR fees. Non-participating states are Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Wyoming. Washington, D.C., also does not participate.

The window to file and pay the UCR fee is open now and runs through Dec. 31. For carriers who are already registered, the process is fairly simple and can be completed online.

Visit the UCR website and input your DOT number. You will then be prompted to verify your information and input payment information.

International Fuel Tax Agreement

When it comes to renewing your IFTA permit, you’ll need to be aware of your state’s rules to know how and when to renew.

Some states process auto-renewals of IFTA permits, while others require a bit more legwork. In most cases, states that do not auto-renew will mail a reminder regarding their renewal period.

Carriers are required to display the decal for the upcoming year no later than Dec. 31.

Weight/distance permits

There are currently five states – Connecticut, Kentucky, New Mexico, New York and Oregon – that require carriers to pay fees based on miles driven in the state.

Any carrier operating in those states will be responsible for calculating those fees and, in some cases, registering annually for a weight/distance permit.

Of those states, New Mexico is the only one that requires an annual renewal of the permit. As with the other permits, the renewal period opened on Oct. 1 and will need to be completed by Dec. 31.

OOIDA is here to help

Helping truckers navigate the process of renewing the multitude of necessary permits is old hat for OOIDA.

Crystal Minardi is the supervisor of the Association’s Permits and Licensing Department. Minardi said that while there is still plenty of time to renew, carriers will be doing themselves a favor by getting on it early.

“It’s your business. You know it needs to be done,” she said.

The Permits and Licensing Department can help members with filing for a nominal fee. Members who are also enrolled in OOIDA’s Compliance Connection will receive an additional discount on these services. LL