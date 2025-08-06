2025 Transition Trucking field down to 12

Semifinalists for the 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award have been named by Fastport, Kenworth and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes initiative.

For the past decade, Transition Trucking has honored military veterans making a transition to the trucking industry.

“We’re honored to recognize this outstanding group of semifinalists, one of the most diverse and accomplished in the program’s history, said Brad Bentley, president of Fastport Inc. “For 10 years, this campaign has changed lives by awarding a Kenworth truck to a deserving veteran. We look forward to celebrating these heroes who are driving the next chapter of opportunity in trucking.”

This year’s finalists will be recognized during the Veterans Ready Summit in Washington, D.C.

The grand prize winner will be presented the keys to a new Kenworth T680 with a 76-inch sleeper and the latest amenities on Dec. 12.

“Kenworth is proud to partner with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative for the 10th year, and we look forward to recognizing the distinguished semifinalists who continue to serve our country through excellence behind the wheel,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing.

The semifinalists will attend a ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 18 and will tour Kenworth’s Chillicothe, Ohio, manufacturing plant on Sept. 19.

2025 Transition Trucking semifinalists:

Kathleen (Kat) Carreto, U.S. Army National Guard, Roehl Transport

Bradley Lecky, U.S. Army, Crawford Electric

Federico Hudson, U.S. Air Force, Van Wyk Inc.

Gaylon Hensley, U.S. Army, Melton Truck Lines

Daniel Hemphill, U.S. Army, Wayne R. West Trucking

Mark Scriven, U.S. Army, Stevens Transport

Joseph Barotti, U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Werner Enterprises

Nicholas Baughan, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, Werner Enterprises

Macy Mattice, U.S. Army, Melton Truck Lines

Ryan Gordon, U.S. Army, Prime Inc.

Precious Cannon-Scott, Air National Guard, Prime Inc.

Charles Jones Jr., U.S. Army, Roehl Transport

A public voting period will be open Nov. 1-11 before a selection committee determines this year’s winner.

“The Transition Trucking award campaign continues to highlight the extraordinary impact veterans are making in the transportation industry while also inspiring a new generation of service members to explore the real economic opportunities a trucking career can provide,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As we celebrate a decade of partnership with Kenworth and Fastport, we’re proud to honor these remarkable individuals whose legacy will inspire and empower the veteran drivers of tomorrow.”

Cory Troxell, who was awarded a Purple Heart for his military service, was named the Transition Trucking winner in 2024.

“I honestly thought after coming out of the military that you fade away,” Troxell said. “No one thinks about you anymore; you’re done. But this is proof that’s not true. Thank you for giving me this opportunity and for actually doing something for veterans that I didn’t think was possible.” LL

To learn more, visit the Transition Trucking website.