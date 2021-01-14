2021 MCSAC members announced
January 14, 2021
•Land Line Staff
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has announced its 2021 members for its Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.
The 25-person committee made up of industry stakeholders was created in 2006 to provide the agency with advice and recommendations on motor carrier safety programs and motor carrier safety regulations.
“The MCSAC members provide invaluable insight into all parts of the motor carrier industry and are critical in shaping FMCSA’s priorities and initiatives,” FMCSA acting Administrator Wiley Deck said in a news release. “The 2021 membership features a strong and diverse set of members from industry, safety, labor and enforcement. We are particularly proud of the committee’s record number of female members for 2021. The agency looks forward to working with all committee members in the coming year and working to advance our shared safety goals.”
OOIDA President Todd Spencer returns to the committee in 2021. During his time on MCSAC, Spencer has provided a voice for truck drivers. In particular, Spencer has used the platform to explain to other committee members and the agency that increases in the number of regulations often do not lead to an increase in safety.
At the MCSAC meeting this past July, Spencer said the agency needs to focus on the initiatives that have proven to improve highway safety and move away from regulations with no proven safety benefits.
“There needs to be an effort to evaluate the performance of initiatives to see if there is a positive impact, a negative impact, or no impact at all,” Spencer said. “If there isn’t a positive impact on safety, then we should move on.”
Members of the committee are recommended by the FMCSA administrator and appointed by the U.S. Department of Transportation secretary for two-year terms.
2021 MCSAC members
- Michael Bray, GM Commercial Transportation chief commercial officer.
- Lamont Byrd, International Brotherhood of Teamsters chairman.
- Adrienne Gildea, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.
- Jennifer Hall, ATA vice chairman.
- Bruce Hamilton, Amalgamated Transit Union international vice president.
- David Heller, Truckload Carriers Association vice president of government affairs.
- David Huneryager, Tennessee Trucking Association president and CEO.
- Jerrold Langer, Langer Transport Corporation director of sales and marketing.
- John Lannen, Institute for Safer Trucking principal.
- Dawn King, Truck Safety Coalition president.
Siddarth Mahant, Mahant Transportation owner.
- Jane Mathis, Parents Against Tired Truckers.
- Jaime Maus, Werner Enterprises vice president of safety and compliance.
- Stephen C. Owings, Road Safe America.
- Peter Pantuso, American Bus Association.
- Travis Plotzer, Tennessee Highway Patrol.
- Danny Schnautz, Clark Freight Lines.
- Holly Skaar, Idaho State Police/CVSA.
- Todd Spencer, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association president and CEO.
- Tami Friedrich Trakh, Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways.
- Christopher Treml, International Union of Operating Engineers.
- Ellen Voie, Women in Trucking president.
- Greer Woodruff, J.B. Transport.
- Andrew Young, The Law Firm for Truck Safety. LL