The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has announced its 2021 members for its Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.

The 25-person committee made up of industry stakeholders was created in 2006 to provide the agency with advice and recommendations on motor carrier safety programs and motor carrier safety regulations.

“The MCSAC members provide invaluable insight into all parts of the motor carrier industry and are critical in shaping FMCSA’s priorities and initiatives,” FMCSA acting Administrator Wiley Deck said in a news release. “The 2021 membership features a strong and diverse set of members from industry, safety, labor and enforcement. We are particularly proud of the committee’s record number of female members for 2021. The agency looks forward to working with all committee members in the coming year and working to advance our shared safety goals.”

OOIDA President Todd Spencer returns to the committee in 2021. During his time on MCSAC, Spencer has provided a voice for truck drivers. In particular, Spencer has used the platform to explain to other committee members and the agency that increases in the number of regulations often do not lead to an increase in safety.

At the MCSAC meeting this past July, Spencer said the agency needs to focus on the initiatives that have proven to improve highway safety and move away from regulations with no proven safety benefits.

“There needs to be an effort to evaluate the performance of initiatives to see if there is a positive impact, a negative impact, or no impact at all,” Spencer said. “If there isn’t a positive impact on safety, then we should move on.”

Members of the committee are recommended by the FMCSA administrator and appointed by the U.S. Department of Transportation secretary for two-year terms.

2021 MCSAC members