2020 OOIDA scholarship applications due by Feb. 1

About a month is left for the children and grandchildren of OOIDA members to apply for the Association’s annual Mary Johnston Scholarship.

Since the OOIDA scholarship program launched in 1998, it has contributed nearly $350,000 to 105 awardees. Soon, a new class of students will benefit from the program aimed at assisting the children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members receive a higher education.

Applications and all required materials for the 2020 scholarships must be postmarked no later than Feb. 1.

Each year, one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships are awarded. An alternate also is named each year. The funds are transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and can be renewed for a total of four years.

The funds can be used for tuition or any legitimate school-related expenses.

You can learn how to apply here. Each student must submit an application, a 500-word essay on the topic indicated on the application, and a transcript from high school or from an institution of higher learning.

The students are selected in a blind evaluation conducted by the OOIDA Scholarship Advisory Committee.

Winners will be notified by a letter after OOIDA’s Spring Board Meeting. OOIDA will verify enrollment and deposit the funds directly into the student’s account at the college or technical school of his or her choice.