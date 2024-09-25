$200M Ohio River Crossing project advances

Ground has been broken on the Interstate 69 portion of the Ohio River Crossing project in Evansville, Ind.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will oversee the $202 million project that is fully funded, a news release said. Construction is expected to continue through 2026.

“Today signifies a key milestone toward completing the most direct, safe and efficient connection between Evansville and Henderson,” Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “This additional crossing will open the door to limitless new opportunities for transportation, economic and community development projects. I’m both grateful and proud to stand here today with so many local leaders who have worked for decades to convert ideas into blueprints and blueprints into new connections. Indiana continues to pave a road to a brighter future due to our collaborative Hoosier work ethic.”

The first shovels of dirt have been turned for Section 3 of I-69 ORX in Evansville. 🚧@GovHolcomb, @INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith, @evvregion‘s Justin Groenert, @EvansvilleINGov Mayor Stephanie Terry and BridgeLink Chairman Bob Koch joined forces.https://t.co/57sk564Kdi 🔗 pic.twitter.com/Aa0iPqalDr — I-69 Ohio River Xing (@I69ORX) September 17, 2024

The project is being completed in three phases with the goal of providing interstate cross-river connectivity that will reduce traffic congestion and delays while improving safety, the Ohio River Crossing project website says.

“We know how important this future I-69 bridge is to Evansville and the surrounding region,” Indiana DOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. “Indiana has led the way in investing in I-69. Last month, we made the vital connection between Evansville and Indianapolis a reality and crossed the I-69 finish line, making it even more fitting that we’re here today, taking the first steps toward completing another key connection.”

In addition to a new four-lane river crossing between Evansville and Henderson, Ky, the Ohio River Crossing project includes 11 miles of new interstate. The new I-69 bridge will be a toll road, while the remaining U.S. Highway 41 bridge will not collect any toll fees.

Toll revenue is needed to cover debt service for the project, capital costs and operations and maintenance, according to the project website.

Sign up for email alerts regarding the Ohio River Crossing project here. LL

Read more Land Line news by state.